NASCAR legend Kenny Wallace nets win at Macon Speedway

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MACON — There were plenty of cautions, but that didn't stop NASCAR legend Kenny Wallace from taking a checkered flag at Macon Speedway on Saturday night in the modified feature.

Trusting the bottom of the track, Wallace, who is a Macon Speedway co-owner, took the lead from Guy Taylor midway through the race. With Wallace in the lead, Rick Conoyer gathered momentum and speed at the top of the track and would take the lead from Wallace on lap 33.

With the laps closing in to the finish, Wallace rubbed against Conoyer's tire and caused it to flatten and pull him from the race. Wallace finished ahead of the pack and announced an apology to Conoyer for the contact during the winner's circle interview.

Saturday's races came after the last two weekends of races at Macon Speedway were rained out.