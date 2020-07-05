NASCAR legend Kenny Wallace nets win at Macon Speedway

MACON — There were plenty of cautions, but that didn't stop NASCAR legend Kenny Wallace from taking a checkered flag at Macon Speedway on Saturday night in the modified feature.
Trusting the bottom of the track, Wallace, who is a Macon Speedway co-owner, took the lead from Guy Taylor midway through the race. With Wallace in the lead, Rick Conoyer gathered momentum and speed at the top of the track and would take the lead from Wallace on lap 33.
With the laps closing in to the finish, Wallace rubbed against Conoyer's tire and caused it to flatten and pull him from the race. Wallace finished ahead of the pack and announced an apology to Conoyer for the contact during the winner's circle interview.
Saturday's races came after the last two weekends of races at Macon Speedway were rained out.
Jose Parga took the checkered flag in the Pro Late Models 40-lapper. The driver from New Berlin came on strong as the race reached its midpoint as racing teammate Dakota Ewing controlled the race from the beginning. Jake Little battled from the bottom but was unable to wrestle the lead away. With five laps remaining, Parga soared to the top and snatched the lead away and found victory lane. Cody Maguire, who finished fourth, started last after having a broken car during the heat race and charged to the front.
Terry Reed got past Bobby Beiler to finish off a checkered flag in the street stock division. Beiler was showing signs of difficulty with the racecar as his front left wheel would not turn normally and it slowed him down and Reed got through with the pass at the end of the race as the white flag was waving.
Kyle Hemlick landed his first feature win in the Pro Modified class. He finished in the top 10 last season in his first season as a driver.
PHOTOS: Macon Speedway opens its 75th season
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-1.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-2.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-3.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-4.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-5.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-6.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-7.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-8.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-9.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-10.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-11.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-12.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-13.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-14.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-15.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-16.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-17.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-18.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-19.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-20.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-21.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-22.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-23.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-24.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-25.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-26.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-27.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-28.jpg
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!