NASCAR star Ken Schrader returns to the big cars at the Springfield Mile on Saturday

SPRINGFIELD — NASCAR star Ken Schrader will be part of the Illinois State Fair and the annual weekend of auto racing, piloting one of the Silver Crown cars in the annual Bettenhausen 100 championship race on Saturday.

Schrader has won events on the Springfield Mile in virtually every type of race car, save one — the 96-inch wheelbase beasts whose lineage goes back to the very first days of auto racing.

One of the most well-known and versatile drivers in American auto racing, Schrader has raced for over 40 years. He continues to travel to short tracks across the country competing against local and national heroes while taking time to sign autographs or pose for pictures with his legions of fans.

His foray into big-time auto racing began with his USAC Stock Car debut in 1979. A year later, Schrader secured a ride in the last event of the 1980 USAC Silver Crown Series as a teammate to Gary Bettenhausen on the Delrose-Holt team. He immediately set the car on the pole for the 1980 MAB Paints 100 at Terre Haute, his first start in one of the big cars. Ken got a big break in 1981 when Southern Indiana car owner Damon G. “Blackie” Fortune hired Schrader to drive his Silver Crown machine.

Schrader has six starts in Silver Crown cars at Springfield with three top 10 finishes. His last start came for owner George Middleton in 1985. While he made an attempt for Dennis McQuinn in 2018, should Ken make the field Saturday, it will be a record 36 years between championship starts at Springfield. Also at the Springfield Mile, Schrader won the 1998 Allen Crowe 100 ARCA race, won the 1983 Rex Easton Memorial USAC Midget race and won the June 1998 Modified event.

This Saturday, Schader will be driving the car formerly driven by Jeff Swindell and owned by the late Mark Swanson. The car finished third at Springfield in 2017 and recorded a second, third and fourth at Du Quoin with Swindell.

Aug. 21 marks the 50th anniversary of the first Silver Crown Series race at the Illinois State Fairgrounds and the 87th anniversary of the first national championship race at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Practice for the big cars begins at 10 a.m. with qualifying at 11:30 a.m. The Bettenhausen 100 is scheduled to push off at approximately 2 p.m. Tickets are available by calling Track Enterprises at 217-764-3200 or at the Illinois State Fair Box Office.

The event is all part of a huge racing weekend in Central Illinois featuring Lincoln Speedway with MOWA Sprint Cars on Friday night, Silver Crown Saturday at the Springfield Mile, Jack Hewitt Night featuring POWRi Midgets at Macon Speedway Saturday night, and the ARCA Menards Series Sunday afternoon at the Springfield Mile.

