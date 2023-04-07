MACON — With all the work new Macon Speedway owner Chris Kearns has put in — both planned and unplanned — to kick off his first season at the track right, no one will be more relieved when that first green flag is dropped Saturday night.

That’s, of course, weather permitting — though the forecast is promising. But, as Kearns has already found out, the weather can be a powerful enemy at Macon Speedway when it wants to be.

One week before Saturday’s opener, a storm hit Macon that knocked out five telephone poles, a light tower, a window in the scoring tower and much of the track’s fencing.

“There was quite a bit of damage,” said Kearns, who purchased Macon Speedway from former owner Bob Sargent in November. “A lot of billboards were blown down. It’s a time-consuming project to get it all back up.”

But that won’t stop Macon Speedway from holding its first night of races of its 78th season — it will feature Pro Late Models, Modifieds, Pro Mods, Sportsman, Street Stocks and Hornets.

“I can’t wait,” said Kearns, who kept much of the Macon Speedway staff, including race director Adam Mackey.

While the track’s lineup of races every Saturday won’t look much different than in past seasons, Kearns said — slowly but surely — fans will begin seeing the touches he’s adding.

“We’re trying to fix it up a little by little — trying to make it nicer,” Kearns said. “Right now, it’s just having the time and getting people to do the work.”

Kearns said they’ve already installed new track lighting and made some improvements in the grandstand and concession areas, with much more to come.

“We have a brand new scoreboard — we just need to get it installed,” Kearns said. “We bought some stadium seating we’re going to put in sometime. And we’re working with a contractor to do the bathrooms.

“They’ve run a good show out here — a good, fast show. The goal is to make it nicer and cleaner, and to raise car counts. And I 100 percent intend to do that.”

To help draw drivers, Kearns is starting a “perfect attendance” program — any driver who has attended all of their division’s events will receive three free pit passes to use at the season championship race. Also, each of the year’s regular-season point champions will be entered into a drawing at the year-end banquet, with two winners being drawn for a package that will include a custom fire suit and six matching crew shirts for each.

Kearns, 53, who has promoted races in California and Arizona and operates the Wild West Shootout series of dirt car races at Vado Speedway Park in Vado, New Mexico, said he also plans to do more giveaways and wants to, in particular, get kids involved.

“We’re trying to mix things up,” he said. “We’re going to give two bikes away every night — one boy and one girl. And we’re going to pull a kid out of the grandstands and take them to victory lane and give them their own trophy along with the winner after every race.”

Saturday’s season opening event will also have a driver autograph session on track before the races begin. And, the Easter Bunny will be hopping through the grandstands for photo opportunities and to pass out candy.

Pits open at 3 p.m., with the grandstands opening at 4, hotlaps at 6 and racing beginning around 7:30. Grandstand admission will be $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

Take a look at this list of all the Herald & Review 100 winners at Macon Speedway through the years 2022 — Jason Feger 2021 — Bobby Pierce Jr. 2020 — Brandon Sheppard 2019 — Gordy Gundaker 2018 — Gordy Gundaker 2017 — Bobby Pierce Jr. 2016 — Bobby Pierce Jr. 2015 — Ryan Unzicker 2014 — Shannon Babb 2013 — Shannon Babb 2012 — Brian Shirley 2011 — Shannon Babb 2010 — Dennis Erb Jr 2009 — Shannon Babb 2008 — Kevin Weaver 2007 — Wes Steidinger 2006 — Shannon Babb 2005 — Joe Ross Jr. 2004 — Don O'Neal 2003 — Terry English 2002 — Kevin Weaver 2001 — Bob Pierce 2000 — Matt Taylor 1999 — Billy Drake 1998 — Ed Bauman 1997 — Ed Bauman 1996 — Billy Drake 1995 — Joe Ross Jr. 1994 — Bob Pierce 1993 — Billy Moyer Jr. 1992 — Kevin Weaver 1991 — Kevin Weaver 1990 — Scott Bloomquist 1989 — Jim Leka 1988 — Dick Taylor 1987 — Rick Standridge 1986 — Jim Leka 1985 — Bob Pierce 1984 — Roger Long 1983 — Bob Pierce 1982 — Pete Willoughby 1981 — Butch Garner