Nick Macklin wins Midwest Big Ten Series Championship at Macon Speedway

MACON -- Following a week off for Labor Day, Macon Speedway racers hit the track for the first of the final three weeks of racing for the 76th consecutive season. With the season points coming to a close, the final race nights are important for drivers who want to stake their claim as champions or move up the top 10 standings.

Guy Taylor has been solidly racing three divisions all season long. In the modifieds and the street stocks, Taylor is the points leader. In the pro modifieds division, he is the fourth place points driver. His points lead was extended with a checkered flag finish in the modifieds on Saturday.

The 21-car, 20-lap race was filled with cautions but also excitement as the race started with a three-wide start with Alan Crowder, Zach Rhodes and Taylor all battling for the lead. Taylor started out down low but moved to the top groove and that decision carried him to the lead and the win. Crowder made a strong bid for his second straight feature win but held on for a second-place result.

Taylor took second place in the street stocks feature as Nick Macklin blasted off to the lead from the front row alongside Taylor. Macklin's success carried him not only to a win at Macon but also to a Midwest Big Ten Series championship as Macklin passed Taylor and the top two drivers who did not make the show, Terry Reed and Jeremy Nichols. One of the more impressive showings of the night came from Attica, Indiana driver Megan Erwin. Starting 11th after a rough heat race saw her get things figured out and propelled her to a third-place finish.

Taylor's other feature race was in the pro modifieds where he took home third place after getting passed by Kevin Crowder for second place. Both drivers chased Kyle Helmick for the lead. Helmick added to his points lead with the weekly racing starting to close out.

Dakota Ewing was not in a bad mood over his pro late model car after the feature race Saturday. The Warrensburg driver has battled good nights and bad nights in that car this season but a great night of qualifying and heat race winning put him on the front row of the feature. After getting slowed by a lapped car in the middle of the feature, he was able to take off and keep the distance between Braden Johnson and Colby Sheppard. It will be too little too late for Ewing, however, as it relates to a 2021 track championship as Sheppard has better than 150 points lead over second-place driver Donald Koehler with two weeks remaining.

The first 2021 track championship was claimed in the micro sprints as Daryn Stark of Springfield finished the season with the most points. His night ended badly as he wasn't able to finish the race and was towed off the track after a collision with six laps remaining. Aarik Andruskevitch, a 12-year-old from Riverton, took the top honor in the class for the night's race. Hayden Harvey finished second in the points standings and defending champion John Barnard finished third in the points.

The night finished off with the hornets as Ryan Cantrell and Allan Harris made the final lap a heart-stopper. Harris came from 11th place to challenge for the lead in the 15-lap feature. As the race came to the final turn, Harris bumped the left side of Cantrell's new ride and nearly lifted him off the ground. As both cars hit the brakes, Cantrell was quicker to get back on the gas pedal and fly to the victory.

Macon Speedway was also welcomed the Vintage Racing of Illinois cars on Saturday and Mendota's Matt Ramer, racing in a 1959 Pontiac, came through with the checkered flag. The six-car field saw many makes and models from a 1950 Oldsmobile to a 1950s Chevrolet Impala and a 1970 Camaro.

Next Saturday night will be a special night at the track with the 7th Annual KERBYSTRONG event featuring special races for the pro late models, modifieds and the sportsman. Those are three classes driven by Kerby Damery during his time as a racer before falling victim to cancer. Also on the schedule will be the street stocks, pro modifieds and hornets.

Saturday's results

Pro Late Models

1. 25-Dakota Ewing[Warrensburg, IL]; 2. 14J-Braden Johnson[Taylorville, IL]; 3. 27-Colby Sheppard[Williamsville, IL]; 4. 122-Timmy Dick[Monticello, IL]; 5. 33-Devin McLean[Mt. Vernon, IL]; 6. 134-Chuck Mitchell[Jacksonville, IL]; 7. 32M-Cody Maguire[Carlinville, IL]; 8. 46-Eric Wilson[Downs, IL]; 9. 64-Donny Koehler[Macon, IL]; 10. 55-Rockett Bennett[Argenta, IL]

Modifieds

1. 77-Guy Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 2. 87C-Alan Crowder[Elwin, IL]; 3. 18-Jarrett Stryker[Millstadt, IL]; 4. 11-Zach Rhodes[Taylorville, IL]; 5. 10C-Curt Rhodes[Taylorville, IL]; 6. 19C-Carter Sinkhorn[Taylorville, IL]; 7. 98-Danny Smith[Argenta, IL]; 8. 24-Zach Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 9. 78-Maxx Emerson[Taylorville, IL]; 10. 52-Billy Knebel[Pocahontas, IL]

Pro Mods

1. 27X-Kyle Helmick[Smithton, IL]; 2. 15C-Kevin Crowder[Argenta, IL]; 3. 24-Guy Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 4. 52-Billy Knebel[Pocahontas, IL]; 5. 10-Adam Rhoades[Clinton, IL]; 6. 3X-Justin Reynolds[Hillsboro, IL]; 7. 116-Kevin Rench[Hillsboro, IL]; 8. 24M-Matt Milner[Chatham, IL]; 9. 11M-Roy Magee[Springfield, IL]; 10. 4-William Lowe[Springfield, IL]

Street Stocks

1. 16-Nick Macklin[Argenta, IL]; 2. X7-Guy Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 3. R1-Megan Erwin[Attica, IL]; 4. 22-Darrell Dick[Monticello, IL]; 5. J98-Jordan Smith[Argenta, IL]; 6. 46-Randy Huffman[Maroa, IL]; 7. 67-Rudy Zaragoza[Jacksonville, IL]; 8. Z24-Zach Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 9. D7-Carter Dart[Springfield, IL]; 10. 808-John Bright Jr[Long Creek, IL]

Hornets

1. 40-Ryan Cantrell[Decatur, IL]; 2. 3H-Allan Harris[Chatham, IL]; 3. J13-Justin Coffey[Stonington, IL]; 4. 26A-Michael McKay[Springfield, IL]; 5. 44-Bill Basso[Athens, IL]; 6. X-Carson Dart[Springfield, IL]; 7. (DNF) 98-Ken Reed[Decatur, IL]; 8. (DNF) 324-Shelby Beiler[Macon, IL]; 9. (DNF) 1-Cook Crawford[Lincoln, IL]; 10. (DNF) 14J-Johnathon Wright[Vandalia, IL]

Micros

1. 21-Aarik Andruskevitch[Riverton, IL]; 2. 17-Molly Day[Allerton, IL]; 3. 27-Kyle Barker[Cooksville, IL]; 4. 55H-Hayden Harvey[Warrensburg, IL]; 5. 68-Paul Day[Atwood, IL]; 6. 72-Jordan Clary[Edwardsville, IL]; 7. 1-Devin Feger[East Peoria, IL]; 8. 8B-John Barnard[Sherman, IL]; 9. 14-Mike Dibart[Springfield, IL]; 10. 7H-Jacob Hillyer[Spaulding, IL]

Vintage Racing Of Illinois

Winner – Matt Ramer

