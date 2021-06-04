Non-wing 410 sprint cars return to Macon Speedway after nearly two-decade absence

MACON — Non-wing sprint cars will appear at Macon Speedway for the first time in almost 20 years on Saturday.

The non-wing sprint cars will be the headline division and compete for the $1,500 top prize. The track typically hosts Midwest Open Wheel Association winged sprint cars at least once a year, but has not hosted a non-wing race in nearly two decades.

Five other divisions will also be racing. The pro late models are making their first race since May 22. New Berlin driver Jose Parga is atop the standings after a dominant start at the track, winning all four races. Colby Sheppard is second in points, scoring four top fives in as many starts. Donny Koehler, Ryan Miller and Derek Smith complete the current top five.

The modifieds have a familiar face at the top of the standings again this season, with defending champion Tommy Sheppard Jr. leading with three feature wins in five races. Springfield veteran Guy Taylor is second in points with one win, while Alan Crowder, Kyle Helmick and Billy Knebel round out the top five. Zach Rhodes has also claimed a victory this season.

Watching the pro mods this season has been like watching a different division from one season ago. The racing has been highly entertaining and relatively caution free. Kevin Crowder, of Argenta, leads the points by just 10 over Kyle Helmick. The division has had five different drivers find victory lane in five races, including Crowder, Helmick, Jake Montgomery, Ryan Hamilton and B.J. Deal.

Maroa driver Jaret Duff leads the point standings in the street stock class over one of the toughest fields of drivers the track has to offer. Duff has not claimed a feature win, but has some solid finishes to give him a six-point lead over veteran Guy Taylor. Bobby Beiler, Nick Macklin and Terry Reed complete the top five. The street stocks have a regular show this week to prepare for a $750 to win 30-lap Big Ten Series feature next Saturday.

The hornet division has been growing in numbers over the last couple of races. This past Saturday’s event saw the biggest turnout and the best race of the year. Allan Harris leads the points by 16 over Shelby Beiler after claiming two wins so far. Following the duo are Billy Mason, Justin Coffey and Zach Miller. The Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge, which was originally scheduled for this weekend, will be held on Saturday, July 24, at Macon, and Sunday, July 25, at Lincoln Speedway.

