Over $12k raised for Macon Speedway Diane Bennett Memorial

MACON — Over $12,000 in additional bonus money is on the line Saturday, Aug. 6, at Macon Speedway’s 4th Annual Diane Bennett Memorial. The event will honor the late Diane Bennett, who served as the speedway's scorer for over 30 years before her death in 2016. Every single position in all six divisions will receive bonus money, thanks to many great racing supporters.

Six divisions are on the ticket for Saturday. Bennett's family puts the event together for her memory each year. Diane’s daughter, Kellie, has put together a powerful list of donors and sponsors that have stepped forward to sponsor feature positions, creating impressive payouts for the night.

While money is still coming in, over $12,000 has been added to the winnings for this Saturday’s event. The pro late model 40-lap feature will pay at least $2,050 to win with nearly $4,000 in extra cash spread throughout the field. The modified feature will pay at least $1,000 to win with $1,760 in bonus money throughout the field.

Additional bonus money for the other divisions adds up to the following: pro mods ($1,305), street stocks ($665), hornets ($1,190), and non-wing micros ($565). In addition to money added to the payouts, there are several special bonuses such as fast qualifier, hard charger, etc.

Point leaders coming into the event are Colby Eller of Taylorville (pro late models), Rodney Standerfer of Summerfield and Guy Taylor from Springfield (tied in the modifieds), Guy Taylor (pro mods), Terry Reed from Cerro Gordo (street stocks) and Tristin Quinlan of Decatur (hornets).

Pit gates will open Saturday at 4 p.m., grandstands at 5 p.m., hotlaps start at 6 p.m., and racing will take the green at 7 p.m. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.