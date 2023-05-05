MACON — There will be double features for both Pro Late Models and Modifieds on Saturday at Macon Speedway.

After last week's racing was cut short by rain during the Modifieds feature with 16 laps remaining, the remainder of that race will be made up, plus the full 20 laps of the Pro Late Models race in addition to those two divisions' planned races this week, Pro Mods, Sportsman, Street Stocks and Hornets. There are also Spectator Drags and free T-shirts for the first 80 kids 11 and under who sign up for the Kids Club.

Kids Club will be held between 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the pavilion, located beside the main scoring tower.

At intermission, fans will get a chance to compete on track in the first edition of Spectator Drags this season. Macon Speedway officials are only accepting eight entries of those who would like to race their street legal vehicle on the racetrack in a bracket style tourney at intermission. There is no charge to compete for those with a ticket or pit pass and a few spots remain. To enter, call the office (217) 764-3000.

Point leaders coming into the night of action for the divisions that will be racing are Braden Johnson (Pro Late Models), Jacob Steinkoenig (Modifieds), Zach Taylor (Pro Mods), Phil Moreland (Sportsman), Zane Reitz (Street Stocks) and Tristin Quinlan (Hornets).

Pit gates open Saturday at 4 p.m., grandstands at 5, hotlaps at 6 and racing will follow. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

Take a look at this list of all the Herald & Review 100 winners at Macon Speedway through the years 2022 — Jason Feger 2021 — Bobby Pierce Jr. 2020 — Brandon Sheppard 2019 — Gordy Gundaker 2018 — Gordy Gundaker 2017 — Bobby Pierce Jr. 2016 — Bobby Pierce Jr. 2015 — Ryan Unzicker 2014 — Shannon Babb 2013 — Shannon Babb 2012 — Brian Shirley 2011 — Shannon Babb 2010 — Dennis Erb Jr 2009 — Shannon Babb 2008 — Kevin Weaver 2007 — Wes Steidinger 2006 — Shannon Babb 2005 — Joe Ross Jr. 2004 — Don O'Neal 2003 — Terry English 2002 — Kevin Weaver 2001 — Bob Pierce 2000 — Matt Taylor 1999 — Billy Drake 1998 — Ed Bauman 1997 — Ed Bauman 1996 — Billy Drake 1995 — Joe Ross Jr. 1994 — Bob Pierce 1993 — Billy Moyer Jr. 1992 — Kevin Weaver 1991 — Kevin Weaver 1990 — Scott Bloomquist 1989 — Jim Leka 1988 — Dick Taylor 1987 — Rick Standridge 1986 — Jim Leka 1985 — Bob Pierce 1984 — Roger Long 1983 — Bob Pierce 1982 — Pete Willoughby 1981 — Butch Garner