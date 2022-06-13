Phil Moreland claims win in Sportsman feature at Macon Speedway

MACON — It had been awhile since Assumption's Phil Moreland had climbed out of his car and had his picture taken with the checkered flag at Macon Speedway.

But that drought ended on Saturday in the Sportsman feature, with Moreland starting from the front row outside position, racing ahead of Wes O'Dell and Dennis Vandermeersch and running a flawless 15 laps to take the win.

Darrell Dick, on the other hand, is no stranger to feature wins at Macon Speedway. Dick led the Big Ten Series Street Stocks from the second lap and held off Nick Macklin and Terry Reed for the $750 first-place prize. All 15 cars in the field received $75 to start the A-Main event.

Rodney Standerfer has overcome a difficult start to the season, taking the checkered flag in the Modifieds race. He stared fifth, took the lead by the midway part of the race and pulled away from there.

Colby Sheppard claimed his second feature win of the season in the Pro Late Models, surviving a wild race; Guy Taylor followed up his second-place finish in the Pro Modifieds feature with his third feature win of the year; Aarik Andruskevitch dominated the Micro Sprints feature for his second feature win of the year; and Brady Reed took advantage of a Jeremy Reed crash to win his second Hornets feature of the season.

