 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Phil Moreland claims win in Sportsman feature at Macon Speedway

  • 0

MACON — It had been awhile since Assumption's Phil Moreland had climbed out of his car and had his picture taken with the checkered flag at Macon Speedway.

But that drought ended on Saturday in the Sportsman feature, with Moreland starting from the front row outside position, racing ahead of Wes O'Dell and Dennis Vandermeersch and running a flawless 15 laps to take the win.

Darrell Dick, on the other hand, is no stranger to feature wins at Macon Speedway. Dick led the Big Ten Series Street Stocks from the second lap and held off Nick Macklin and Terry Reed for the $750 first-place prize. All 15 cars in the field received $75 to start the A-Main event.

Rodney Standerfer has overcome a difficult start to the season, taking the checkered flag in the Modifieds race. He stared fifth, took the lead by the midway part of the race and pulled away from there.

Colby Sheppard claimed his second feature win of the season in the Pro Late Models, surviving a wild race; Guy Taylor followed up his second-place finish in the Pro Modifieds feature with his third feature win of the year; Aarik Andruskevitch dominated the Micro Sprints feature for his second feature win of the year; and Brady Reed took advantage of a Jeremy Reed crash to win his second Hornets feature of the season.

People are also reading…

Top 10s

Pro Late Models

1. 27-Colby Sheppard [Williamsville]; 2. 122-Timmy Dick [Monticello]; 3. 10-Blake Damery [Macon]; 4. 14J-Braden Johnson [Taylorville]; 5. 25-Dakota Ewing [Warrensburg]; 6. 11-Ryan Miller [Lincoln]; 7. 55-Rockett Bennett [Argenta]; 8. 6P-Jose Parga [New Berlin]; 9. 34-Eric Doran [Clinton]; 10. 10C-Colby Eller [Taylorville]

Modifieds

1. 28-Rodney Standerfer [Summerfield]; 2. 4T-Guy Taylor [Springfield]; 3. 18-Jarrett Stryker [Breese]; 4. 87C-Alan Crowder [Elwin]; 5. 98-Danny Smith [Argenta]; 6. 28S-Joe Strawkas [Buffalo]; 7. 36-Nick Justice [Decatur]; 8. 24-Zach Taylor [Springfield]; 9. 360-John Seets III [Brighton]; 10. 4G-John Goveia [Riverton]

Pro Mods

1. 4T-Guy Taylor [Springfield]; 2. 67-Austin Seets [Brighton]; 3. 360-John Seets III [Brighton]; 4. 24M-Matt Milner [Chatham]; 5. 24Z-Zach Taylor [Springfield]; 6. 15C-Kevin Crowder [Argenta]; 7. 7B-Brian Burns [Bethany]; 8. 78-Maxx Emerson [Taylorville]; 9. 12-Dean Holt [Decatur]; 10. 4-James Burgess [Riverton]

Sportsman

1. 07-Phil Moreland [Assumption]; 2. 87-Wes O'Dell [Springfield]; 3. 25-Dennis Vander Meersch [Springfield]; 4. 41-Scott Landers [Taylorville]; 5. 11-Rick Roedel [Shelbyville]; 6. 84L-Jim Farley III [Springfield]; 7. 55-Tim Riech [Petersburg]; 8. 11M-Roy Magee [Springfield]; 9. 61-Stefan Bedinger [Taylorville]; 10. 14-Cole Landers [Taylorville]

Big Ten Street Stocks

1. 22-Darrell Dick [Monticello]; 2. 16-Nick Macklin [Argenta]; 3. 11-Terry Reed [Cerro Gordo]; 4. 2Z-Andy Zahnd [White Heath]; 5. 17-Bobby Beiler [Blue Mound]; 6. 20-Tanner Sullivan [Pontiac]; 7. 3J-Jonathon Hall [Harristown]; 8. J98-Jordan Smith [Argenta]; 9. 80-Brian J Dasenbrock [Decatur]; 10. 46-Randy Huffman [Maroa]

Hornets

1. 324-Brady Reed [Decatur]; 2. 33H-Mike Gossett [Decatur]; 3. 95Q-Tristin Quinlan [Decatur]; 4. 15T-Taryn Page [Decatur]; 5. X-Nick Lowe [Springfield]; 6. (DNF) 39M-Marty Sullivan [Decatur]; 7. (DNF) 357-Billy Mason [Brownstown]; 8. (DNF) 34-Jeremy Reed [Decatur]

Micros

1. 21-Aarik Andruskevitch [Riverton]; 2. 71S-Austin Schaeffer [Evansville, IN]; 3. 8B-John Barnard [Sherman]; 4. 00-Cole Tinsley [Bonne Terre, MO]; 5. 55S-Daryn Stark [Springfield, MO]; 6. 1X-John Plotner [Decatur]; 7. 55H-Hayden Harvey [Warrensburg]; 8. 88M-Max Crabdree [Farmington, MO]; 9. 09-Jayden Lucassen [Virginia]; 10. 1-Tanner Tinsley [Bonne Terre, MO]

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton named honorary citizen of Brazil

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News