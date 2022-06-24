POWERi Midget Speedweek to visit Macon Speedway this weekend

MACON — POWRi Illinois Midget Speedweek is underway and coming to Macon Speedway on Saturday after running at Lincoln Speedway on Friday. The quick and nimble race cars will be racing for the second time at Macon Speedway this season.

The five-race mini-series opened on Wednesday night at Charleston Speedway as Bixby, Oklahoma, driver Cannon McIntosh took the win. Jacob Denney from Ohio and Karter Sarff, one of the local favorites from Mason City, completed the top three. Fourth and fifth were claimed by a Kansas driver and a California driver. Six different states were represented in the top six, while 10 different states and a driver from Australia made up the complete 24-car feature field.

The series traveled to Brownstown for a race at Fayette County Speedway on Thursday before making the trek to Lincoln Speedway on Friday night. Last year, 32 POWRi Lucas Oil National Midgets were at the Lincoln event with this year’s Charleston winner Cannon McIntosh taking the win.

Following Lincoln’s Friday race, the tour heads to Macon Speedway for Saturday night. The midgets are scheduled to make a total of four stops at the 1/5-mile this year with one already in the books. Princeton, Indiana, driver Kyle Cummins claimed an exciting win on May 7, rallying after a late race restart. The tour wraps up its week on Sunday in Jacksonville.

The micro division will also be racing at both Lincoln and Macon as well and 88 different micro drivers have raced under the POWRi banner through five races this season.

Rounding out the action at Macon Speedway are the pro late models and street stocks.

Pit gates will open at 3 p.m. with grandstands opening at 5 p.m. Hot laps take the track at 6 p.m. and racing will go green at 7 p.m.. Grandstand admission is $20 and kids 11 and under are free.

