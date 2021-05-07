 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
POWRI micro and midget circuits hit the track at Macon Speedway on Saturday
0 comments

POWRI micro and midget circuits hit the track at Macon Speedway on Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Macon Speedway midgets

The POWRi Midgets are set to make their first Macon Speedway appearance on  Saturday night.

 Allen Horcher for Macon Speedway

MACON — Another Illinois track awaits the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League and the POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micro League this Saturday at Macon Speedway.

Jake Neuman of New Berlin, the reigning 2020 POWRi Champion, is the most recent winner dating back to Aug. 22 last year. Brad Loyet of Sunset Hills, Mo., continues to lead the way with a six all-time victories at Macon Speedway. Andrew Felker follows with four wins, and Bryan Clauson, Logan Seavey and Zach Daum are tied with three wins apiece.

For the micros, Saturday’s venture is the first trip of 2021 to Macon Speedway. In the circuit's most recent visit, Tony Clifton was the winning driver. Back in 2019, Chad Elliot claimed victory. The class also runs a large number of events unsanctioned as the Bailey Chassis Micros at the track and the division had 25 in attendance last Saturday.

Leading into the weekend, Cannon McIntosh of Bixby, Okla., is currently on top of the point standings with 1,590 points. Jake Neuman is chased by youngster Emerson Axsom, of Franklin, Ind., for the second position. Only a total of 60 points separates the top three from each other.

The micro sprints see Daison Pursley and Joe B. Miller as tied for the points lead. Both drivers are 220 points ahead of Jade Avedisian in third. Pursley and Miller each have a win on the 2021 season and are looking to capitalize and take the points lead at Macon Speedway.

The pro late models, modifieds, hornets will also be in action at Macon. Pits open at 3 p.m., grandstands at 5 p.m., hot laps are at 6 p.m., and racing is at 7 p.m. Grandstand admission is $18, while kids 11 and under are free.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Packers add talent on both sides of the ball with deep draft class

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Roger Penske buys Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News