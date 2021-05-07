POWRI micro and midget circuits hit the track at Macon Speedway on Saturday

MACON — Another Illinois track awaits the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League and the POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micro League this Saturday at Macon Speedway.

Jake Neuman of New Berlin, the reigning 2020 POWRi Champion, is the most recent winner dating back to Aug. 22 last year. Brad Loyet of Sunset Hills, Mo., continues to lead the way with a six all-time victories at Macon Speedway. Andrew Felker follows with four wins, and Bryan Clauson, Logan Seavey and Zach Daum are tied with three wins apiece.

For the micros, Saturday’s venture is the first trip of 2021 to Macon Speedway. In the circuit's most recent visit, Tony Clifton was the winning driver. Back in 2019, Chad Elliot claimed victory. The class also runs a large number of events unsanctioned as the Bailey Chassis Micros at the track and the division had 25 in attendance last Saturday.