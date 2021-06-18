POWRi Midgets set for Speedweek Event at Macon Speedway

MACON — The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midgets are in Illinois this week, competing at five different racetracks to determine a Speedweek Champion. On Saturday, the tour heads to Macon Speedway.

The 9th Annual Illinois Speedweek began on Wednesday night in Charleston, before heading to stops in Lincoln on Thursday, Jacksonville on Friday, Macon on Saturday and Brownstown on Sunday. In addition to the headline division, the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League the POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micros will be competing each of the five nights.

Coming into the week, Franklin, Ind., driver Emerson Axsom led the POWRi Midget National standings by 60 points over last year’s champion, Jake Neuman.

The Pro Late Models and Street Stocks will also be on track. Grandstands open at 5 p.m., with hotlaps at 6 and racing at 7. Grandstand admission is $20, while kids 11 and under are free.

