POWRi Midgets set for Speedweek Event at Macon Speedway

MACON — The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midgets are in Illinois this week, competing at five different racetracks to determine a Speedweek Champion. On Saturday, the tour heads to Macon Speedway.
The 9th Annual Illinois Speedweek began on Wednesday night in Charleston, before heading to stops in Lincoln on Thursday, Jacksonville on Friday, Macon on Saturday and Brownstown on Sunday. In addition to the headline division, the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League the POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micros will be competing each of the five nights.
Coming into the week, Franklin, Ind., driver Emerson Axsom led the POWRi Midget National standings by 60 points over last year’s champion, Jake Neuman.
The Pro Late Models and Street Stocks will also be on track. Grandstands open at 5 p.m., with hotlaps at 6 and racing at 7. Grandstand admission is $20, while kids 11 and under are free.
PHOTOS: The 2020 Herald & Review 100 at the Macon Speedway
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
Fans take in the running of the Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway during the track's 75th season. The Speedway announced its 2021 schedule last week.
Brandon Sheppard (5) lines up next to Brian Shirley (3) at the the Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday. Sheppard went on to win the race, defeating Shirley who is a close friend off the race track.
Macon Speedway during the running of the 2020 Herald & Review 100 during the track's 75th season.
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
Brandon Sheppard (5) and Brian Shirley (3) battled for the win at the Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
Brandon Sheppard (5) celebrates his Herald & Review 100 victory at Macon Speedway. The Speedway announced its 2021 schedule last week.
Brandon Sheppard (5) holds the trophy for winning the Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday.
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
Cars compete at the Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway in August during the track's 75th season.
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
Macon Speedway returns to action Saturday with seven divisions racing.
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
Macon Speedway during the running of the Herald & Review 100 in August.
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
