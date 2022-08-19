POWRi National Midget League prepares for Macon Speedway’s Camfield Memorial

MACON — Macon Speedway hosts the annual Camfield Memorial presented by Chevrolet Hall of Fame Museum on Saturday and will continue the traditions of honoring an iconic Illinois racing family while also welcoming of the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League for the final time of the season.

Legendary racer Jack Hewitt will be grand marshal and sign autographs behind the grandstands.

Joining National Midget League in action on Saturday are the POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micro League, the modifieds, pro mods and hornets.

Lubbock, Texas, driver Brenham Crouch leads the POWRi standings by over 500 over Bixby, Oklahoma, competitor Cannon McIntosh. McIntosh has claimed seven features but finds himself in second, missing four of the events on the schedule. Taylor Reimer, Bryant Wiedeman and Chase McDermand round out the top five.

Sherman driver John Barnard leads the current standings in the micros. He and Hayden Harvey are the top two in standings for the series and are both locals and regular competitors in the Macon Speedway weekly class as well. Willie Urish, Branigan Roark and Joe B. Miller are currently in the top five.

Rodney Standerfer of Summerfield leads the modifieds into Saturday’s event. Standerfer has claimed four wins this season and has a 30-point lead on Guy Taylor. Alan Crowder, Tim Luttrell and Clint Martin.

Taylor, who is second in the Modified points, has a commanding lead in the pro mod standings over his nephew, Zach Taylor. Kevin Crowder, Maxx Emerson and Dean Holt round out the top five in points.

Decatur driver Tristin Quinlan won his first career feature last Saturday night and will lead the hornet class into town on Saturday. Quinlan is followed by Billy Mason, Brady Reed, Taryn Page and Jeremy Reed.

Pit gates open Saturday at 3 p.m., grandstands at 5 p.m., hot laps are at 6 p.m. and racing is at 7 p.m. Grandstand admission is $20, while kids 11 and under are free.

The event is all part of a huge weekend of racing that begins Friday night at Lincoln Speedway featuring MOWA Sprint Cars. Then on Saturday afternoon the USAC Silver Crown and sportsman at the Illinois State Fairgrounds will race. On Sunday afternoon, the ARCA and sportsman race at the Illinois State Fair.