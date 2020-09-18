Pro late model driver Blake Damery continues his crash course in driving

"We were unable to get some of the big sponsors that we had in the past and honestly we are lucky just to have the event," Damery said. "At the start of the year when the (Illinois) tracks didn't open up, we didn't even think that we would be able to have it so that got us a little late on the ball trying to go get sponsors.

"We knew that the pandemic impacted a lot of (former sponsors) and we asked them if they could donate and even if they could donate in kind donations rather than formal sponsorships, and we got a lot of smaller donations of $10 here $25 there and it all adds up."

The KERBYSTRONG mission is to educate about cancer awareness and screening and support patients through their cancer journey.

"The proceeds directly go to cancer patients that are in need of immediate support. A portion of it goes to gift cards for things like gas or co-pays and groceries and if you qualify for that you can get assistance there," Damery said. "Another portion goes to a cancer navigator. When you are diagnosed there are so many different people and doctors that you have to meet with and there are so many hoops to jump through that the cancer navigator helps you guide through that process so we fund that."