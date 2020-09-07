Pro mod driver Kyle Helmick's 'smooth attitude' has him succeeding at Macon Speedway this season

Helmick, a Cahokia native who lives in Smithton, entered Saturday's race 12 points behind Knebel in the pro modified standings. Knebel is going for the rare double points championship this season — he is also leading the modified class. Helmick, who also races in the modifieds class, hopes to play spoiler as the season enters its final three weeks.

"We are going to try to give Billy a run and I know he is chasing that double track championship and hopefully I can put a halt of that," Helmick said. "I think it would be really fun to get a season championship in my second year in a car but I know it is going to be tough with Billy."

Helmick, 31, got to know Macon Speedway when his father, Kenny Helmick, raced in the late models class.

"My dad raced up until I was 18 and then we kind of got out of it for a little bit. I got an opportunity to put this car together and he and I have been working on it," Helmick said. "I think the pro mods are an up-and-coming thing and a relatively affordable class. We are a low budget team just looking to go out and have some fun."

Helmick said racing in two classes has helped him as a driver.