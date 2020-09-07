Pro mod driver Kyle Helmick's 'smooth attitude' has him succeeding at Macon Speedway this season

MACON — Pro modified driver Kyle Helmick had the luck of the draw on Saturday at Macon Speedway.
"We drew No. 27, which works out for me because that is my car number and it was sort of lucky. No. 27 is the number my dad raced with and the last time I pulled 27 I won the feature, so I wanted to keep that momentum going," Helmick said.
The 15-lap feature race was a wild one with cautions galore, but Helmick came out victorious, winning his third feature of the season at Macon.
"It was 15 laps but it felt like 100. I stopped counting after the fifth or sixth caution. I think it was the slick track and guys getting a little in over their head. In racing, you are just going to have that happen sometimes," Helmick said.
Helmick said he felt his car was running great and he would have been able to move ahead of the pack without the caution flags.
"(The cautions) did not work out in my favor. It would have been better for me if we could have gone green-to-checkered because I would have been able to put some distance between me and (second place driver Billy Knebel)," Helmick said. "Billy is fast and having him run you down is always tough. He has been racing for a long time and he knows his stuff and he knows how to get around (at Macon)."
Helmick, a Cahokia native who lives in Smithton, entered Saturday's race 12 points behind Knebel in the pro modified standings. Knebel is going for the rare double points championship this season — he is also leading the modified class. Helmick, who also races in the modifieds class, hopes to play spoiler as the season enters its final three weeks.
"We are going to try to give Billy a run and I know he is chasing that double track championship and hopefully I can put a halt of that," Helmick said. "I think it would be really fun to get a season championship in my second year in a car but I know it is going to be tough with Billy."
Helmick, 31, got to know Macon Speedway when his father, Kenny Helmick, raced in the late models class.
"My dad raced up until I was 18 and then we kind of got out of it for a little bit. I got an opportunity to put this car together and he and I have been working on it," Helmick said. "I think the pro mods are an up-and-coming thing and a relatively affordable class. We are a low budget team just looking to go out and have some fun."
Helmick said racing in two classes has helped him as a driver.
"With me racing with the a-mods, I feel like that has immensely helped my seat time and the drivability of the car and it has given me a little bit of a boost with where I am at in my driving career," he said. "I think we have made leaps and bounds of improvement and I also feel like there is room for more improvement. I'm trying to make sure I hit my marks and keep my calm.
"I'm still learning. You have to stay calm and not get emotional when you are in the car. You get someone next to you and you feel like you can't let them pass you and so you overdrive the corner. I think this year I am much more composed in the car and I'm trying to have a smooth attitude."
Sheppard leads feature winners
Tommy Sheppard, Jr. is closing in on Billy Knebel's points lead in the modified class with his feature victory on Saturday. Sheppard is the two-time defending points champion and with three weeks of racing left he needs to make up 48 points to catch Knebel.
In the other divisions, Jeremy Nichols won the street stock feature and Jose Parga won the pro late model race. Dennis Vandermeersch won his fifth sportsman feature of the season and John Barnard entered the winner's circle for the first time in the mirco class. Jeremy Reed won the hornets division feature.
Fund set up for injured driver
Midget driver Matt Durbin, from Stewardson, was injured in a crash during the United States Auto Club (USAC) Illinois Midget Racing Association (IMRA) feature race at Macon on August 29.
According to a Facebook post on the IMRA page, Durbin was hospitalized in Decatur with a severe back injury and will require a long hospitalization. A fund was set up to help with those expenses and donations can be send through the the USAC Benevolent Fund at usacbf.org/donate.
3 more events on Macon's schedule
Following last weekend's races, just three more Saturday events remain on Macon Speedway's 75th season schedule. Racing on Sept. 12 will be a celebration of the track's milestone anniversary as well as the Hornet World Championship event. Along with the hornets, five other divisions will race, including the pro late mods, pro mods, sportsman, street stocks and micros.
On Saturday, Sept. 19, the sixth annual KERBYSTRONG will take center stage. The race is run in honor of driver Kerby Damery. Last season, Chris Dick won the pro late models' race.
The abbreviated 2020 season will come to a conclusion on Sept. 26 as the points races in the seven divisions will be decided in the season championship. Points leaders include Billy Knebel (modifieds), Dennis Vandermeersch (sportsman), Bobby Beiler (street stocks), Brady Reed (hornets) and Jacob Tipton (micros).
PHOTOS: The 2020 Herald & Review 100 at the Macon Speedway
