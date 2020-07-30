Pro-modified driver Billy Knebel keeps up hot season with double feature win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MACON — Last Saturday night at Macon Speedway was driver Billy Knebel’s best night of racing in his career, but it certainly wasn’t the easiest.

The pro-modified driver captured two feature wins at the 1/5-mile dirt oval, as well as a fifth-place finish in the modified division. The victories came following near-catastrophic incidents for Knebel’s car in each of the feature victories and the driver attributes a little divine intervention on being able to navigate the challenges. Knebel had the lead in the first pro-mod feature of the night, which was a makeup race for one cancelled by rain earlier in the season.

"With about five laps to go, one of the lapped cars spun out right in front of me and I had nowhere to go and I hit him very hard," he said. "Thank the good Lord I was able to finish and I was able to hang onto the lead and finish out and win the first feature."

On the tight track, Knebel could see trouble coming from the corner of his eye.