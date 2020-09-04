Racing come naturally for Maroa street stock driver Jaret Duff and his family's long racing history

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MACON — While Jaret Duff held the lead with two laps remaining at last Saturday's Macon Speedway street stock feature, the feeling that he had been here before started to creep into his mind.

At the 2019 season finale nearly a year ago, Duff, 21, was leading the race and looking for his first career feature win when it all came apart.

"Last year, I had Darrell Dick pass me on the last lap. I went into the corner and messed up and he was able to get by me and I threw it away," Duff said. "It was the last race of the season and I had all winter to think about it and it ate at me really bad that I messed up and cost myself a feature win."

Duff battled Rudy Zaragoza in last Saturday's feature that came down to a final two-lap sprint following a late caution flag.

"I was able to get past Rudy when he went into turn three and a lap car decided to go into the bottom ahead of him and a gap opened up," Duff said. "I shot up to the top and was able to get around the outside of him. We went into turn one and we were side-by-side and I was able to get around a lap car on the outside and I do not know how I got around him at all.