Racing come naturally for Maroa street stock driver Jaret Duff and his family's long racing history
MACON SPEEDWAY

Racing come naturally for Maroa street stock driver Jaret Duff and his family's long racing history

MACON — While Jaret Duff held the lead with two laps remaining at last Saturday's Macon Speedway street stock feature, the feeling that he had been here before started to creep into his mind. 

At the 2019 season finale nearly a year ago, Duff, 21, was leading the race and looking for his first career feature win when it all came apart. 

"Last year, I had Darrell Dick pass me on the last lap. I went into the corner and messed up and he was able to get by me and I threw it away," Duff said. "It was the last race of the season and I had all winter to think about it and it ate at me really bad that I messed up and cost myself a feature win."

Duff battled Rudy Zaragoza in last Saturday's feature that came down to a final two-lap sprint following a late caution flag. 

"I was able to get past Rudy when he went into turn three and a lap car decided to go into the bottom ahead of him and a gap opened up," Duff said. "I shot up to the top and was able to get around the outside of him. We went into turn one and we were side-by-side and I was able to get around a lap car on the outside and I do not know how I got around him at all.

"I was going in there as hard as I could and I was either going to make it or hit the wall because I was going for the win with only two laps left. I was going to go for it no matter what."

Duff, who is from Maroa, squeezed through the nearly impossible sized space to take the lead and got a strong jump on the restart after a caution flag came out with two laps to go.

"I was able to get a really good jump and I could get a couple car lengths," Duff said. "I was able to hold on for the win."

Duff's first feature victory will stick with him.

"It was definitely unreal," he said. "I didn't really know how to put it into words. Your body sort of tingles and you go numb as you are going across the line. I was pumping my fist I was so happy. I could see my dad jumping up and down as I went past on the white flag lap. It was nice to get the pressure relieved and I was able to redeem myself. It was a weight lifted off my shoulders to be able to get it done especially with last year when I had the same scenario with two laps to go."

It was appropriate that Duff's family was there cheering him on, just as they have since he took up driving quarter-midget race cars when he was a child. Racing runs deep in the family; Duff's father Craig Duff has Illinois Stock Car Hall of Fame member Butch Garner as his uncle. 

"Uncle Butch was the first winner of the Herald & Review 100 so they have been going ever since they were kids and my dad and my uncle used to have a modified and actually raced at Macon Speedway," Jaret Duff said. "Just about everyone in my family has raced at Macon and a lot of the older family members will come and watch and support me and it just keeps going down the line."

Claiming any feature victory in the street stock division at Macon has been a challenge this season. 

"Street stocks have been crazy this year. Every time you go to Macon it seems like there is at least 20 cars or more and they are tough and every track you go to you've got national competition," Duff said. "You've got Terry Reed who is leading in national points and Darrel Dick is seventh in national points — anywhere you go it is tough and you have to be up on the wheel all the time."

Duff honed his skills in the offseason and COVID-caused delay to the season in an iRacing league that simulated the racing experience in a video game. 

"A bunch of my buddies and I have a racing group and we started a league and we raced two nights a week and had a point series, just to mess around," he said. "We would have a bunch of races and it expanded to where we would have it live-streamed and we would have announcers. We are hoping to do it again this year and it is something fun to do in the winter time when you are working on your car and there is nothing else to do.

"I feel like this winter it helped me stay in the habit of racing especially during the COVID. (The game) has similar throttle control and so we are able to practice a lot and log some laps."

Duff is wrapping up his third season in stock cars and feels his performance has come a long way. 

"I feel like I am doing better, especially at Macon because it is such a hard track. You don't really have a break at Macon and it challenges you as a driver and makes you a better driver," he said. "I feel like I have improved a lot just from the standpoint of where I am consistently running and my average finishes. I feel like I have a top-five car now and I expect a lot more of myself.

"Some nights I might be tough on myself still because I am racing against a lot of experienced drivers but my Uncle Butch keeps telling me that I've got to keep logging laps and that now that I have my first feature win the hard part is that I will start expecting it. You've got to keep plugging along and don't get frustrated."

