BATAVIA, Ohio — The forecast for rain on Thursday and Friday, followed by extremely cold temperatures on Saturday has forced track and Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series officials to cancel this weekend’s doubleheader at Tri-City Speedway and Macon Speedway.

With no suitable make-up dates, neither event will be rescheduled.

“We’ve been in constant communication with both venues all week continuously evaluating the situation. Unfortunately, the weather just isn’t in our favor this weekend,” said Series Director Rick Schwallie. “These decisions are never easy, however with the forecast for rain and temperatures falling to the low 40’s at race time on Saturday, we all agree this is in the best interest of our fans and race teams.”

Macon Speedway's next event will be Saturday, April 29, featuring $1 hot dogs and $2 beers with six divisions of racing.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series shifts its focus to a Northeast tripleheader. The tour will make its inaugural appearance at Georgetown (Del.) Speedway on Friday, April 28 for the Melvin L. Joseph Memorial.

Take a look at this list of all the Herald & Review 100 winners at Macon Speedway through the years 2022 — Jason Feger 2021 — Bobby Pierce Jr. 2020 — Brandon Sheppard 2019 — Gordy Gundaker 2018 — Gordy Gundaker 2017 — Bobby Pierce Jr. 2016 — Bobby Pierce Jr. 2015 — Ryan Unzicker 2014 — Shannon Babb 2013 — Shannon Babb 2012 — Brian Shirley 2011 — Shannon Babb 2010 — Dennis Erb Jr 2009 — Shannon Babb 2008 — Kevin Weaver 2007 — Wes Steidinger 2006 — Shannon Babb 2005 — Joe Ross Jr. 2004 — Don O'Neal 2003 — Terry English 2002 — Kevin Weaver 2001 — Bob Pierce 2000 — Matt Taylor 1999 — Billy Drake 1998 — Ed Bauman 1997 — Ed Bauman 1996 — Billy Drake 1995 — Joe Ross Jr. 1994 — Bob Pierce 1993 — Billy Moyer Jr. 1992 — Kevin Weaver 1991 — Kevin Weaver 1990 — Scott Bloomquist 1989 — Jim Leka 1988 — Dick Taylor 1987 — Rick Standridge 1986 — Jim Leka 1985 — Bob Pierce 1984 — Roger Long 1983 — Bob Pierce 1982 — Pete Willoughby 1981 — Butch Garner