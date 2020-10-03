Saturday's second day of racing at DIRTcar Fall Nationals at LIncoln Speedway postponed to spring 2021

LINCOLN -- Saturday's second day of racing at the DIRTcar Fall Nationals at Lincoln Speedway, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3, has been postponed due to afternoon rainfall and the forecast for more during the evening hours. The event will be run in the spring of 2021 as an early season special.
Fans and teams are reminded to keep their two and three day wristbands to receive gate entry at the Spring 2021 event. Those who lose them will have to pay again for admission.
In other Central Illinois racing news, the Springfield Mile event at the Illinois State Fairgrounds is a go for Sunday afternoon. The DIRTcar Sportsman will be on track at noon for their feature event, while the ARCA Menards Series will go green at 2:00 p.m. for the Illinois Truck & Equipment Allen Crowe 100. Tickets and more info are available online at
www.trackenterprises.com PHOTOS: The 2020 Herald & Review 100 at the Macon Speedway
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Brandon Sheppard (5) lines up next to Brian Shirley (3) at the the Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday. Sheppard went on to win the race, defeating Shirley who is a close friend off the race track.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Macon Speedway during the running of the 2020 Herald & Review 100 during the track's 75th season.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Brandon Sheppard (5) and Brian Shirley (3) battled for the win at the Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Brandon Sheppard (5) holds the trophy for winning the Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Cars compete at the Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway in August during the track's 75th season.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Macon Speedway returns to action Saturday with seven divisions racing.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Macon Speedway during the running of the Herald & Review 100 in August.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Brandon Sheppard (5) won The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
