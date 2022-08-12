'Spectator drags' among events at Macon Speedway

MACON — Seven divisions of racing and "spectator drags" highlight Saturday's slate at Macon Speedway.

The evening’s special presentation will be at intermission when fans will get a chance to compete on track in the first edition of "spectator drags" this season. Macon Speedway officials are only accepting eight entries of those who would like to race their street legal vehicle on the racetrack in a bracket style tourney at intermission. There is no charge to compete and only a couple spots remain. To enter, call the office at (217) 764-3000.

Taylorville's Colby Eller is now on top of the Pro Late Model standings by 22 over Ryan Miller. Rodney Standerfer comes into Saturday’s event just 24 points ahead of Guy Taylor in the Modified class.

Guy Taylor, barring any major issues, looks to be on his way to the Pro Modified championship, having a 90-point lead with nine feature wins. His nephew, Zach Taylor and Kevin Crowder are tied for second in points.

Cerro Gordo driver Terry Reed has a commanding lead in the Street Stock division standings, leading by 116 over Bobby Beiler.

Decatur driver Tristin Quinlan holds the top spot in the Hornet class, while John Barnard and Aarik Andruskevitch are separated by just four points at the top of the standings.

The KidModz will round out the classes on this Saturday’s card — the class' only Macon Speedway appearance of the season. The series competes at tracks all over the state for drivers between the ages of 8-16.

Pit gates will open Saturday at 4 p.m., grandstands at 5 p.m., hotlaps are at 6 p.m., and racing is at 7 p.m. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.