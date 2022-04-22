Spectator drags and 6 divisions of racing set for Macon Speedway

MACON — One week removed from the 77th season opener, Macon Speedway, this Saturday’s races will feature spectator drags plus six divisions.

The evening’s special presentation will be at intermission when fans will get a chance to compete on track in the season's first edition of spectator drags. Macon Speedway officials are accepting eight entries of those who would like to race their street legal vehicle on the racetrack in a bracket style tournament at intermission. There is no charge to compete. To enter, call the office at (217) 764-3000.

Braden Johnson, of Taylorville, leads the pro late models heading into week No. 2 after a win at last week’s opener. Last year’s champion, Colby Sheppard, finished second in a competitive race which also saw Dakota Ewing and Dalton Ewing challenge for the win at different points.

The modifieds come into Saturday with Rick Conoyer, the veteran driver out of Wentzville, Mo., leading the points after a feature win last week.

In the pro mods division, the question is will anyone be able to step up and challenge Guy Taylor, who picked up the win on opening night.

The sportsman class is back for a second week in a row to start the season. Dennis Vandermeersch picked up the win last week and will be the one to beat anytime he is on the track. Rick Roedel and last year’s champion, Jim Farley Jr., will provide tough competition.

Last week in the street stocks, Tanner Sullivan and Terry Reed battled as hard as possible without ending up in a bad way. While they were entertaining, drivers like Nick Macklin, Bobby Beiler, and Megan Erwin were not far behind.

The hornets round out Saturday’s card. Billy Mason leads the points by two over Chatham's Allan Harris. The two drivers were top two in points a year ago, winning the majority of the features.

Pit gates open at 4 p.m., grandstands at 5 p.m., hot laps are at 6 p.m., and racing will begin at 7 p.m. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.