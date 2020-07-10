Sportsman Topless 40 highlights Macon Speedway slate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MACON — The Sportsman drivers get their chance to shine on Saturday at Macon Speedway, with the top coming off their cars for the Topless 40.

Each season, the Topless 40 is the top special for the class, with drivers removing the top of their cars, giving fans a great look into the cockpit. Six other divisions will also be in action.

The Sportsman have had just one event at the track this season, on opening night. It looked to be a carry over from a year ago, as Dennis Vander Meersch took the top spot with Scott Landers in tow. The two finished first and second in a lot of races in 2019, with Landers going on to the championship.

The Modifieds have two strong nights of racing, and it’s a crate engine car leading the standings in Billy Knebel, of Pocahontas. Knebel has been running not only in the Pro Mod class but also the Modified class. After two nights, Knebel is at the top of a list of 37 drivers in the Modified division, despite having less horsepower. The dry slick track has worked nicely for him, with a pair of top five finishes, while Guy Taylor is second in points after a pair of strong finishes. Another Pro Mod racer, Kyle Helmick, along with Jarrett Stryker and Tommy Sheppard, complete the top five.