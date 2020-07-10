Sportsman Topless 40 highlights Macon Speedway slate

MACON — The Sportsman drivers get their chance to shine on Saturday at Macon Speedway, with the top coming off their cars for the Topless 40.
Each season, the Topless 40 is the top special for the class, with drivers removing the top of their cars, giving fans a great look into the cockpit. Six other divisions will also be in action.
The Sportsman have had just one event at the track this season, on opening night. It looked to be a carry over from a year ago, as Dennis Vander Meersch took the top spot with Scott Landers in tow. The two finished first and second in a lot of races in 2019, with Landers going on to the championship.
The Modifieds have two strong nights of racing, and it’s a crate engine car leading the standings in Billy Knebel, of Pocahontas. Knebel has been running not only in the Pro Mod class but also the Modified class. After two nights, Knebel is at the top of a list of 37 drivers in the Modified division, despite having less horsepower. The dry slick track has worked nicely for him, with a pair of top five finishes, while Guy Taylor is second in points after a pair of strong finishes. Another Pro Mod racer, Kyle Helmick, along with Jarrett Stryker and Tommy Sheppard, complete the top five.
Jake Little, of Springfield, and Dakota Ewing, of Warrensburg, are tied at the top of the Pro Late Model standings. Just two points back is Jose Parga in third. Little and Parga have claimed victories this year, while Ewing has come up just short, after taking last year’s championship. This week’s overall top qualifier will have a $100 bonus on the line, courtesy of R33D Racecars.
The Pro Mods are still trying to get the offseason rust knocked off after two caution-plagued races. Smithton driver, Kyle Helmick leads the points by just six over Knebel. Brian Burns is third, while Kevin Crowder and Dalton Ewing round out the top five.
The Street Stocks had another strong field last week and a feature that saw a last lap pass for the win. Veteran driver Terry Reed slipped by Bobby Beiler on the last lap to claim the victory, keeping Beiler from going 2-for-2 to start the season. Beiler does lead the points over Jaret Duff, Rudy Zaragoza, Darrell Dick, and Guy Taylor.
The Hornet features have been won by a father-and-son combo this year, Brady Reed and Joe Reed. At the top of the points is Billy Mason, of Brownstown. Mason leads by six points over Bill Basso.
Rounding out Saturday’s slate will be the Micros. Jeremy Camp, of Sullivan, leads the points by two over Tyler Robbins of Collinsville.
