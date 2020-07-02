Street stock driver Bobby Beiler pulls off a victory at Macon Speedway after car comes up light

MACON — Given how Macon Speedway's 75th season opener was going for street stock driver Bobby Beiler, he would not have been the favorite to take the checkered flag. But that's exactly what he did.
Beiler picked up a victory in his heat race after starting in the fifth position but when his race car hit the scales, it came up as light.
"When we scaled at home, the car showed that we were plenty overweight, like 80 pounds to the good. But when we got to Macon and we went across the scale and they said we were 70 pounds light," Beiler said.
Beiler's street stock was initially disqualified from the feature but the driver and his crew had a chance to find the extra weight and was still able to compete in the 15-lap race.
"It came as a big shock to us and at first," Beiler said. "I didn't believe it but they said that ours was the only car that had come across the scales as light so it must have been my scale at home. We went back to the pit and had my brother-in-law go back to the house and grab a couple pieces of lead and I borrowed one from a fellow racer and we packed in as much fuel as we could to make sure that we would be good for the feature."
The car cracked the 3,000-pound barrier to qualify, but now Beiler faced the challenge of starting the race in the least desirable place on the track: the 13th position in a 13-car race. Beiler would have to do some aggressive driving to make a run to the front, but he was behind the wheel of his brand new car that he had built in the offseason.
"That was one of the things that I try to take it easy on my equipment and I don't want to tear my cars up," he said. "You don't want to be out in the garage all week beating body panels out. Come feature time after I had been disqualified, it put a fire under me and I wanted to go out and prove that the weight didn't matter anyway and that is what we did."
Beiler started making progress moving past his fellow street-stock drivers and he was able to take advantage to some caution flags to close some distance.
"In the back, there are some younger guys that are new to the class," Beiler said. "Macon is a tight track and it is known that you can tear up your car really quickly with the tight racing. There's not a whole lot of room to maneuver. It seemed like it was tougher to get past the back couple of guys and once they get spread out you have to give it a couple of laps and you have to pick them off one-by-one. Once we got up there to the front, everything kind of went our way.
"If you start at the back, you can run out of laps pretty quickly but that night the cautions kind of fell and they helped us. I've watched a lot of guys over the years make it look easy and that Saturday night it just happened to be my time to shine."
The opening night's race was dedicated to driver Larry "Bub" Russell, Jr. who passed away in March. Second-place finisher Guy Taylor was competing in Russell's street stock, which Russell had purchased from Beiler.
"I had some mixed emotions. It was kind of special to beat my car from last year but at the same time it was kind of tough because I sort of felt like I took away from those guys. But in racing, you never give one away," Beiler said.
Beiler, who is from Blue Mound, is in his 10th season of racing and after driving less frequently the last few seasons -- his No. 26 car was sixth in points last season after racing in just 11 features -- he had planned a big 2020.
"The last couple of years we have been hit or miss where we would run. We had slowed down a lot the last couple of years and we built a new car over the winter and a new motor. We got some sponsor help to put together a nice piece over the winter and we planned to hit it pretty hard this year but the coronavirus slowed us down. But now that we are racing, we are going to try to race as much as possible."
Beiler will be looking for his second victory of the season at Macon on Saturday, following two weeks of cancellations due to rain. The lineup at the 1/5-mile dirt oval includes action in six divisions including open midgets, pro late models, topless modifieds, pro modifieds, street stocks, and hornets. A fireworks display will conclude the evening in an Independence Day celebration.
PHOTOS: Macon Speedway opens its 75th season
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!