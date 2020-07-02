Street stock driver Bobby Beiler pulls off a victory at Macon Speedway after car comes up light

The car cracked the 3,000-pound barrier to qualify, but now Beiler faced the challenge of starting the race in the least desirable place on the track: the 13th position in a 13-car race. Beiler would have to do some aggressive driving to make a run to the front, but he was behind the wheel of his brand new car that he had built in the offseason.

"That was one of the things that I try to take it easy on my equipment and I don't want to tear my cars up," he said. "You don't want to be out in the garage all week beating body panels out. Come feature time after I had been disqualified, it put a fire under me and I wanted to go out and prove that the weight didn't matter anyway and that is what we did."

Beiler started making progress moving past his fellow street-stock drivers and he was able to take advantage to some caution flags to close some distance.

"In the back, there are some younger guys that are new to the class," Beiler said. "Macon is a tight track and it is known that you can tear up your car really quickly with the tight racing. There's not a whole lot of room to maneuver. It seemed like it was tougher to get past the back couple of guys and once they get spread out you have to give it a couple of laps and you have to pick them off one-by-one. Once we got up there to the front, everything kind of went our way.