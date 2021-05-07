Street stock driver Jeremy Nichols racing against his own cars

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nichols' step-sons Aiden and Kade Ballinger, 13 and 11 years old, respectively, are also getting into racing this season. Kade is in a mini sprint cage car and Aiden drives a street stock, in which he recently got some feature race experience at Macon.

"He made four laps in the heat race and I told him that once the leaders get up to you just pull in (off the track). He's just now learning and so then he went out in the street stock feature and I told him the same thing. Make four or five laps and when the leaders get up to you, pull in," Nichols said. "I was getting ready to lap him and he wasn't pulling in and he ended up running the whole race and did really well.

"Now, I think my hands are tied. I'm going to have to start putting out the bigger money because they are going to be racing full time."

Nichols was having trouble focusing on the race and enjoyed seeing Aiden on the same track.

"I was racing, so I was out there going full-bore as hard as I could go and I'm cracking up laughing in my helmet because he's staying up with the pack and not puling in," Nichols said. "I thought that was pretty awesome just to see that and to even pass him up. I'm trying to tell them all the ins and out and I want to get them started to where they know how to be courteous to other people and be the best that they can be."