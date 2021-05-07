Street stock driver Jeremy Nichols racing against his own cars

MACON — In Jeremy Nichols' long racing career, he prides himself on his ability to get off to a great start at the beginning of the racing season.
This year is no exception. The Lovington-based driver already has three victories in two nights of racing at Macon Speedway. Nichols took home feature victories in the street stock and sportsman divisions on opening night to the 76th season and then followed it up with a second sportsman feature win last week. Nichols has also found the winner's circle at Farmer City Speedway in a street stock feature.
"I come out hard and I try to come out stronger than most teams do at the beginning. A lot of teams, they struggle, but with me being a race car builder, I kind of know the ins and outs," Nichols said. "I can pretty much adjust the car to where it needs to be in order to come out strong. We did one (test and tune event) in the red street stock I have been winning in and then I did another test on the sportsman. If you don't test and you don't try something, then you will never learn from it."
Competing and winning in those separate events takes two cars — something you don't see every weekend at Macon.
"It was pretty good to be able to do that. I've done it once before and people are kind of surprised when I do it," Nichols said. "I thought: Let's do it again this year and if we keep running good we might as well keep on doing it. I think that is what we will end up doing for the rest of the season."
Nichols drives the street stock car for owner Rudy Zaragoza and is also working on putting together his own street stock car. In the offseason, Nichols' car building company, Nichols Race Cars, makes street stocks to fund the following season's racing.
"In my free time, I'm trying to get the race cars that I build on the side out there. I've got about 20 cars out there and maybe one day I can retire and do that for a living," Nichols said. "I build them by myself, so it takes some time to build them. I did two over this last winter and the previous winter I built four, so I was pretty busy. It has been going well. The guys that are in my cars are running really well and winning races, so that's a plus."
Nichols goes head-to-head with drivers racing in his cars each week at Macon.
"In the street stocks, I'm racing against one of my other cars which is Bobby Beiler and he's one of the fastest guys there by far. He won the track championship at Macon last year and then Darrell Dick is one of my cars," Nichols said. "The competition is really hard. If I want to win, I've got to be on my toes."
Nichols' step-sons Aiden and Kade Ballinger, 13 and 11 years old, respectively, are also getting into racing this season. Kade is in a mini sprint cage car and Aiden drives a street stock, in which he recently got some feature race experience at Macon.
"He made four laps in the heat race and I told him that once the leaders get up to you just pull in (off the track). He's just now learning and so then he went out in the street stock feature and I told him the same thing. Make four or five laps and when the leaders get up to you, pull in," Nichols said. "I was getting ready to lap him and he wasn't pulling in and he ended up running the whole race and did really well.
"Now, I think my hands are tied. I'm going to have to start putting out the bigger money because they are going to be racing full time."
Nichols was having trouble focusing on the race and enjoyed seeing Aiden on the same track.
"I was racing, so I was out there going full-bore as hard as I could go and I'm cracking up laughing in my helmet because he's staying up with the pack and not puling in," Nichols said. "I thought that was pretty awesome just to see that and to even pass him up. I'm trying to tell them all the ins and out and I want to get them started to where they know how to be courteous to other people and be the best that they can be."
Now with three racers in the family, Nichols thanks his wife Melissa Nichols for being their No. 1 fan.
"My wife is the biggest supporter of us all. She makes everything go. Her dad was a racer and so racing has been in her family for many years," he said. "I started off in racing when I was 17, we are a big racing family and it is what we like to do."
Nichols will do a little bit of traveling around Illinois this racing season, but will be focusing on the wins over points.
"We've got four wins this season and we are doing all right. We will try to win as many as we can and at the end of the season, we can figure out if we are close on points," Nichols said. "We are going to do a little bit of traveling but Macon Speedway is where I want my kids to start off racing at. That's where I started off, and I've come pretty far."
