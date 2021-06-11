Street stock special event headlining Macon Speedway

MACON — A special 30-lap street stocks feature and six other divisions will be on track at Macon Speedway on Saturday.

Leading the field of Midwest Big Ten Street Stocks into town will be perennial favorite in the class, Lovington's Jeremy Nichols. He won the only Big Ten race held so far this year at Lincoln Speedway in April. Nick Macklin, Terry Reed, Guy Taylor and George Ewing round out the top five in Big Ten points and will be fighting for the $750 top prize.

It will also be a points event for the Macon Speedway Street Stock class. Maroa driver Jaret Duff currently leads the standings by eight over three-time feature winner Bobby Beiler.

Also this week is the Kids Power Wheel Demo Derby.

Pits open at 4 p.m., grandstands at 5, hotlaps at 6 and racing at 7. Grandstand admission is $15 for adults and free for kids 11 and under.

