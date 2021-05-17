Taylorville driver Zach Rhodes found the winners' circle at Macon Speedway on Saturday thanks to his father's engine

With the switched-out engine and new chassis, getting his new No. 11 dialed in and running perfectly had been a challenge for Rhodes before Saturday.

"We had been struggling with it a little bit. My chassis builder has been awesome. I call him up and tell him what the car is doing and he can explain over the phone to us how to set it up," Rhodes said. "I had a little bit of luck on my side (on Saturday) and started out front and tried to make some more consistent laps. We got it dialed in, I think."

As a kid, Zach Rhodes was holding his own races — literally — in the dirt at Macon when his father was driving.

"I lived there when I was a little kid. I would take some matchbox cars and build a little dirt track and play with them," Zach Rhodes said. "I was racing four-wheelers before race cars because they were cheaper. I got hurt really bad on them and my dad said that I had to get in a role cage and so that's when I started racing. I always wanted to do it."

When Curt Rhodes gets an engine back in his car and father and son face off on the track again, the duo will continue to challenge each other. Until then, Zach Rhodes will compete at Lincoln Speedway on Friday and then back to Macon on Saturday, and Curt will be there to help.