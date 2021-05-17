Taylorville driver Zach Rhodes found the winners' circle at Macon Speedway on Saturday thanks to his father's engine

TAYLORVILLE — During the winter offseason, Taylorville modified driver Zach Rhodes and his father, longtime Macon Speedway driver Curt Rhodes, worked on getting a new car ready for the spring kickoff to the season.
Everything was looking good as Zach Rhodes was driving strong and he seemed destined to park his new ride at the winner's circle at Peoria Speedway on the track's opening night. Rhodes had a straightaway-sized lead and six laps to go when that new engine failed and the feature victory was lost.
Rhodes told his father he would sit out and help him race until the engine could be repaired, but Curt Rhodes would hear none of it.
"He said, 'No, I think we are going to pull my motor and we will put it in your car and I'll help you and watch you,'" Zach Rhodes said. "It has been a big help because he is watching the way the car works and reacts. Sometimes with the adrenaline in the race cars, you really can't tell how to set it up because you are so worked up."
With his dad's engine under the hood, Zach Rhodes hit Macon Speedway on Saturday and led the entire modified feature, picking up this second career win in his three years of racing in the division.
"It is awesome to win. This was my second feature win and any win I can get is pretty emotional," Zach Rhodes said. "Plus my dad has been working really hard to get in the best equipment that we can afford. It makes me feel good to win races for him and I think it makes him feel good because of all the hard work he has done is actually paying off. If it wasn't for my dad, I wouldn't be doing it."
Rhodes built up a big enough lead to hold off last year's division champion Tommy Sheppard Jr. from taking the victory.
"(Tommy) was trying to make a move on me. He came up and congratulated me after the race. He said he was running as fast as he could but didn't have enough to get by me," Rhodes said. "Tommy and I are really good buddies. He has been racing for a lot of year. He runs at tracks over the place and has a lot of seat time. We are good friends and we try to race each other clean and have some fun together. Overall, the competition in the modifieds is tough and there are a lot of good drivers."
Rhodes was fourth in points in the modified division at Macon last season but equipment failures stuck with him throughout.
"I really feel like we didn't have very good luck last year. We were just breaking a lot. It was old equipment and so we got my old car, put a new body on it and replaced some parts and then sold it and bought our new car," Rhodes said.
With the switched-out engine and new chassis, getting his new No. 11 dialed in and running perfectly had been a challenge for Rhodes before Saturday.
"We had been struggling with it a little bit. My chassis builder has been awesome. I call him up and tell him what the car is doing and he can explain over the phone to us how to set it up," Rhodes said. "I had a little bit of luck on my side (on Saturday) and started out front and tried to make some more consistent laps. We got it dialed in, I think."
As a kid, Zach Rhodes was holding his own races — literally — in the dirt at Macon when his father was driving.
"I lived there when I was a little kid. I would take some matchbox cars and build a little dirt track and play with them," Zach Rhodes said. "I was racing four-wheelers before race cars because they were cheaper. I got hurt really bad on them and my dad said that I had to get in a role cage and so that's when I started racing. I always wanted to do it."
When Curt Rhodes gets an engine back in his car and father and son face off on the track again, the duo will continue to challenge each other. Until then, Zach Rhodes will compete at Lincoln Speedway on Friday and then back to Macon on Saturday, and Curt will be there to help.
"I love beating my dad but I don't try to do some slide jobs or tear our cars up. If I can get by him pretty clean, I will pass him. Just like he always tells me: I've got to earn the win," Zach Rhodes said. "(This season) is going good and this is probably the best year I have had so far, this early. I should have two feature wins already. I'm not sure if it is the car or if I'm getting better."
