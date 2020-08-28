Third generation driver Terry Reed of Cerro Gordo a force in street stocks at Macon Speedway and all over the state

Reed’s desire to get in the driver’s seat had him traveling south to Missouri during the spring closures of the Illinois dirt tracks due to the COVID pandemic.

“We went to Farmington, Missouri, because their rules were close to ours,” Reed said. “The only major difference was the body styles and the noses of the cars that were different. They had wings and things but we had a 1985 Monte Carlo.”

Reed and his team had to adjust his front suspension, but the real adjustment came in getting used to the unexpected track layout that featured uphill and downhill portions.

“We just had to change some things on our lower control arms (on the front suspension) to fit their rules and we had to have a little bit more weight, but other than this it was the same,” Reed said. “The biggest challenge the first time we went there was that the track was so unique. You are running downhill from turn four top turn and then the corner is really tight. Coming through turn two to turn three it is like a D-shape. You are going uphill as you are sliding in the corner between turns three and four. The uniqueness of the track was pretty cool and challenging.”

Street stock races at Macon Speedway this season have been highly competitive, with a handful of drivers toward the top of nearly every race.