Third generation driver Terry Reed of Cerro Gordo a force in street stocks at Macon Speedway and all over the state

MACON — Terry Reed was practically born behind the wheel of a race car.
Reed, a third-generation driver from Cerro Gordo, followed his grandfather Gene and father Terry Sr. into the driver's seat — though he fought it for awhile.
“My little brother started racing in 2002-03 and I was helping out," Reed said. "At the time I was running dirt bikes, but I got out of that and sold all my stuff and got a stock car. I haven't quit since then and we have been pretty successful."
Now, Reed said he sees the love of racing continuing with his grandchildren.
“My granddaughter Emma wants to go with us every weekend," Reed said. "She calls Macon ‘the old track,’ and she always asks which track we are going to."
Reed has found success all over Illinois this year. He's the current DIRTcar Street Stocks national points leader with victories at Macon, LaSalle, Fairbury, Jacksonville and two at Lincoln Speedway so far this summer. It is a continuation of the success Reed had last year, when Reed won 13 races and was the Macon street stock points champion.
But Reed said as much as the winning, he enjoys the atmosphere and camaraderie of local racing.
“I love the competition and the friendships at the tracks and being able to run so many different tracks within just an hour-and-a-half from home," Reed said. "The people you meet and the fans are great. Sometimes you go some place where you haven't raced so well and then a few years later you are able to go there and win.”
Reed’s desire to get in the driver’s seat had him traveling south to Missouri during the spring closures of the Illinois dirt tracks due to the COVID pandemic.
“We went to Farmington, Missouri, because their rules were close to ours,” Reed said. “The only major difference was the body styles and the noses of the cars that were different. They had wings and things but we had a 1985 Monte Carlo.”
Reed and his team had to adjust his front suspension, but the real adjustment came in getting used to the unexpected track layout that featured uphill and downhill portions.
“We just had to change some things on our lower control arms (on the front suspension) to fit their rules and we had to have a little bit more weight, but other than this it was the same,” Reed said. “The biggest challenge the first time we went there was that the track was so unique. You are running downhill from turn four top turn and then the corner is really tight. Coming through turn two to turn three it is like a D-shape. You are going uphill as you are sliding in the corner between turns three and four. The uniqueness of the track was pretty cool and challenging.”
Street stock races at Macon Speedway this season have been highly competitive, with a handful of drivers toward the top of nearly every race.
Bobby Beiler, Reed, Darrell Dick and Nick Macklin — with Beiler sitting as the Macon points leader with four wins this season — have battled all year.
“The competition at Macon is pretty tough — Bobby Beiler has been pretty unstoppable at Macon," Reed said. "There are usually about six guys that could win any night at Macon and Bobby has been great. It has been pretty top-dominant this year. When it is tough like that and as long as you don't make mistakes, then you have a pretty good chance at winning.”
Including Reed's street stock division, a total of five divisions -- late models, modifieds, pro mods, and hornets -- will be running this Saturday at Macon as the Illinois Midget Racing Association (IMRA) Midget Car Series takes center stage.
