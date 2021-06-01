Tommy Sheppard Jr., Jake Little win Twin 50 features at Macon Speedway

MACON — Some familiar winners at Macon Speedway had big nights at Memorial Day's Twin 50s event.

Tommy Sheppard Jr., the modified division champion of the past two seasons, led all but one lap in the first race of the Twin 50s and scored the win. Only Jeremy Nichols kept Sheppard from leading all 50.

"I need a Bud Light and a nap," Sheppard said in the post-race interview. "Being elbows up for that long takes a lot out of you."

The super late models feature ran without a caution flag and was finished in 11 minutes. Greg Kimmons, former sportsman track champion, led half of the laps from the bottom of the track but started to lose the lead when Jake Little picked up momentum on the top. Little took control of the race on lap 29. Myles Moos did all he could to close the gap on the leader but ran out of laps.

Jake Montgomery scored his first pro modified feature win, starting from the pole position. Nick Macklin outlasted Darrell Dick, Jeremy Nichols and Terry Reed to win in the street stocks. Molly Day held off off Devin Feger and a 23-car field in the micro sprints, and Tommy Duncan won his second sportsman feature. The night was finished off with Joe Reed returning to the winner's circle in the hornets.

Results Super Late Models 1. 38J-Jake Little[Springfield, IL]; 2. 84-Myles Moos[Lincoln, IL]; 3. 27-Greg Kimmons[Pleasant Plains, IL]; 4. 10J-Jordan Bauer[St. Jacob, IL]; 5. 16-Rusty Griffaw[Festus, MO]; 6. 32M-Cody Maguire[Carlinville, IL]; 7. 64-Donny Koehler[Macon, IL]; 8. T22-Tegan Evans[Clinton, IA]; 9. 48-Phil Taylor[Auburn, IL]; 10. (DNF) 11-Ryan Miller[Lincoln, IL]. Modifieds 1. T6-Tommy Sheppard Jr[New Berlin, IL]; 2. 77T-Guy Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 3. 19C-Jeremy Nichols[Lovington, IL]; 4. 36-Kenny Wallace[St. Louis, MO]; 5. 242-Brandon Bollinger[Kewanee, IL]; 6. 77-Ray Bollinger[Kewanee, IL]; 7. 24S-Jacob Steinkoenig[Highland, IL]; 8. 9-Andrew Depper[Belleville, IL]; 9. 11-Zach Rhodes[Taylorville, IL]; 10. 78-Maxx Emerson[Taylorville, IL]. Pro Mods 1. 215-Jake Montgomery[East Peoria, IL]; 2. 15C-Kevin Crowder[Argenta, IL]; 3. 27X-Kyle Helmick[Smithton, IL]; 4. 24-Guy Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 5. 81-Garett Schumacher[Pocahontas, IL]; 6. 36-Nick Justice[Decatur, IL]; 7. 5S-Owen Steinkoenig[Highland, IL]; 8. 9-Andrew Depper[Belleville, IL]; 9. 23-Ryan Timmons[Centralia, IL]; 10. 58R-Ryan Hamilton[Fairview Heights, IL]. Sportsman 1. 32-Tommy Duncan[Metamora, IL]; 2. 84L-Jim Farley III[Springfield, IL]; 3. 14-Megan Erwin[Attica, IN]; 4. 11-Rick Roedel[Shelbyville, IL]; 5. 41-Scott Landers[Taylorville, IL]; 6. 12M-Terry Myers[Buffalo, IL]; 7. 71-Joel Ortberg[Fenton, MO]; 8. 42-Brandon Dick[Decatur, IL]; 9. 11M-Roy Magee[Springfield, IL]; 10. (DNF) 25-Dennis Vander Meersch[Springfield, IL]. Street Stocks 1. 16-Nick Macklin[1]; 2. 67R-Jeremy Nichols[5]; 3. 11-Terry Reed[3]; 4. 14-Megan Erwin[9]; 5. 22-Darrell Dick[2]; 6. 21-Jaret Duff[6]; 7. X7-Guy Taylor[11]; 8. 29-Bobby Beiler[21]; 9. 14B-Wes Biesenthal[4]; 10. 53R-Jeff Reed Jr[13]. Micros 1. 17-Molly Day[Allerton, IL]; 2. 68-Devin Feger[East Peoria, IL]; 3. 55S-Daryn Stark[Springfield, IL]; 4. 55-Hayden Harvey[Warrensburg, IL]; 5. 8B-John Barnard[Sherman, IL]; 6. 44-Trevin Littleton[Jacksonville, IL]; 7. 10-Jacob Tipton[Decatur, IL]; 8. 72-Cale Goodwin[Princeton, KY]; 9. 27-Kyle Barker[Cooksville, IL]; 10. 11-Alex Midkiff[Belleville, IL]. Hornets 1. 357X-Joe Reed[Decatur, IL]; 2. 3H-Allan Harris[Chatham, IL]; 3. 324-Shelby Beiler[Macon, IL]; 4. 15-David Lauritson[Normal, IL]; 5. 9Z-Zac Miller[Lincoln, IL]; 6. 357-Billy Mason[Brownstown, IL]; 7. J13-Justin Coffey[Stonington, IL]; 8. 44-Bill Basso[Athens, IL]; 9. 9S-Austin Shaw[Mattoon, IL]; 10. 187-Korey Bailey[Stonington, IL].

