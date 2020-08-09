Tommy Sheppard Jr. scores Modifieds win ahead of Summer Nationals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MACON — Defending Modifieds track champion Tommy Sheppard Jr. defended his turf Saturday in the 20-lap feature and set his week up for some big events in the coming days at Macon Speedway.

Sheppard took an early lead and kept distance between himself and Highland’s Jacob Steinkoenig. Lapped traffic also played a role in the race, with Sheppard putting some slower cars between him, Steinkoenig and the followers.

The stacked field all but sets the stage for Thursday's special $1,500-to-win Modified feature on the night of the Herald & Review 100, then Saturday's $2,500 prize in the Diane Bennett Memorial Race.

The Street Stocks also featured a stacked field. Bobby Beiler started from the pole position and looked solid from the start. Beiler led Nick Macklin and Darrel Dick through the turns but a car lost control in front them and Dick had nowhere to go and blasted into it. That left Beiler and Macklin to battle, with Beiler narrowly holding off Macklin for the win.

In the Pro Modified division, Kyle Helmick started from the front row and stayed out of trouble to win his second feature of the season. Dalton Ewing was closing in but ran out of time after spending the majority of the race chasing down the second place position from Billy Knebe.