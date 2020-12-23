Top sports stories of 2020, No. 6: Macon Speedway returns for 75th season

Following a wet and soggy 2019 dirt track season at Macon Speedway that saw several cancellations, the 2020 season was going to be a blowout year as the track celebrated its 75th season.

Instead, the track, promoters, drivers and fans had to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic that halted the season from waving the green flag in the spring. Drivers spent more time working on their cars and some took their talents to Indiana and Missouri, where racing was still being held.

In Central Illinois, dirt track racing became one of the first sporting events to return. Macon Speedway finally got to start its 75th season in June with fans masked up, temperature checks and sanitation stations in the stands.