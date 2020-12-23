Top sports stories of 2020, No. 6: Macon Speedway returns for 75th season

Following a wet and soggy 2019 dirt track season at Macon Speedway that saw several cancellations, the 2020 season was going to be a blowout year as the track celebrated its 75th season.
Instead, the track, promoters, drivers and fans had to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic that halted the season from waving the green flag in the spring. Drivers spent more time working on their cars and some took their talents to Indiana and Missouri, where racing was still being held.
In Central Illinois, dirt track racing became one of the first sporting events to return. Macon Speedway finally got to start its 75th season in June with fans masked up, temperature checks and sanitation stations in the stands.
The season included several memorable storylines. In a dramatic points standings comeback, modified driver Tommy Sheppard Jr. climbed up the rankings and spoiled Billy Knebel’s bid to capture both the pro mod and modified titles by winning the division’s final four features to win. It was Sheppard Jr.'s third consecutive track championships.
Brandon Sheppard won the 40th running of the Herald & Review 100, battling close friend and 2012 H&R 100 winner Brian Shirley. Macon Speedway legend and the first winner of the Herald & Review 100 Butch Garner was honored at the track for his induction into the Illinois Stock Car Hall of Fame.
Cerro Gordo’s Terry Reed was the DIRTcar street stock national leader going into the Fall Nationals at Lincoln Speedway and finished the season on top of the point standings. Monticello’s Darrell Dick continued his long and storied career with a sixth-place finish in the DIRTcar national points standings.
It was also an emotional year as drivers honored fallen brothers from the track.
Guy Taylor ran in the street stock car of driver Larry "Bub" Russell, who died in March, and Taylor picked up a feature win in the car late in the season. Sportsman driver Dennis Vandermeersch lost his close friend and fellow driver Tim Bedinger before the season and Vandermeersch dedicated his first feature victory of the season to him. On his way to win the division's track championship, Vandermeersch won five of the six division features.
2019 — Gordy Gundaker
2018 — Gordy Gundaker
2017 — Bobby Pierce Jr.
2016 — Bobby Pierce Jr.
2015 — Ryan Unzicker
2014 — Shannon Babb
2013 — Shannon Babb
2012 — Brian Shirley
2011 — Shannon Babb
2010 — Dennis Erb Jr
2009 — Shannon Babb
2008 — Kevin Weaver
2007 — Wes Steidinger
2006 — Shannon Babb
2005 — Joe Ross Jr.
2004 — Don O'Neal
2003 — Terry English
2002 — Kevin Weaver
2001 — Bob Pierce
2000 — Matt Taylor
1999 — Billy Drake
1998 — Ed Bauman
1997 — Ed Bauman
1996 — Billy Drake
1995 — Joe Ross Jr.
1994 — Bob Pierce
1993 — Billy Moyer Jr.
1992 — Kevin Weaver
1991 — Kevin Weaver
1990 — Scott Bloomquist
1989 — Jim Leka
1988 — Dick Taylor
1987 — Rick Standridge
1986 — Jim Leka
1985 — Bob Pierce
1984 — Roger Long
1983 — Bob Pierce
1982 — Pete Willoughby
1981 — Butch Garner
