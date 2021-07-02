Topless modifieds and pro late models highlight the Firecracker 40s at Macon Speedway

MACON — After a rainout last week, drivers are ready to get back on track for this week’s Firecracker 40s at Macon Speedway. Six divisions of racing will be capped off by a holiday firework display toward the end of the night.

The first of two 40-lappers on the night will be for the modified division, which will be topless. Each driver will remove the roof off the race car, allowing fans a great look at how hard they work to keep their cars in the right direction. Guy Taylor, of Springfield, leads the standings in the class after winning his second feature of the year.

The second of the two 40-lap features will be in the pro late model division. For the first time, officials are allowing drivers to remove the roof of their cars but it is optional, not mandatory like the modifieds. Williamsville’s Colby Sheppard leads the points by 32 over Jose Parga.

The pro mod class has been one of the best this season, providing competitive racing with great field parity. In seven nights, the class has awarded seven different winners. The top five in points are Kyle Helmick, of Smithton, Nick Justice, Jake Montgomery, Kevin Crowder and Billy Knebel. Each of the five have claimed one win. The pro mods are also permitted to run with tops off Saturday.

Modified point leader Guy Taylor also leads up the street stock division points. Taylor has yet to find victory lane but has finished in the top 10 in all of his feature starts. Jaret Duff is just four points back.

Allan Harris is the current point leader in the hornet class, claiming three feature wins this season. In the micros, Daryn Stark leads this year’s standings by 14 over Hayden Harvey.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.