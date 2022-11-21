Tupper: Macon Speedway sale does not mean Bob Sargent is slowing down

If you asked him several years ago if he was feeling the itch to retire, Bob Sargent’s response was fairly convincing.

“I don’t know about that but, yeah, I’m going to start slowing down,” he would say.

If nothing else it was an indication that his legendary 90-hour work weeks might be coming to an end. That he might be sweeping half the tasks off his overflowing plate. That he was finally ready to hand off a good portion of the responsibilities he’d accumulated after years of hard work and relationship building in the motorsports world.

But if you believe Tuesday’s news that Sargent is selling Macon Speedway is proof that he’s finally slashing his work load, you’d be dead wrong.

The sale of Macon Speedway to Chris Kearns does knock a signature item off Sargent’s crazy schedule, but it only means he is downshifting and digging in to tackle a bold, massive endeavor that once again proves he is absolutely one of the most trusted and respected race promoters in America.

The expansion of his Track Enterprises empire is almost mind-boggling and if anything, Sargent will be busier than ever.

Instead of slowing down, at age 59 he’s decided the time is right to stomp on the gas.

Having purchased three major sanctioning bodies (ARCA Midwest Tour, ARCA/CRA Super Series and Southern Super Series), Sargent will launch the STARS Super Late Model series, an asphalt tour which will debut in March in Pensacola, Fla.

He’ll continue to operate Friday nights at Lincoln Speedway and has become the regular promoter at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in Tennessee. Yes, he’ll still stage the ARCA and USAC races as part of the Illinois State Fair in Springfield and the Du Quoin State Fair.

All told, he’s promoting more than 80 races at 26 tracks in 14 states including the NASCAR truck race in Milwaukee.

Slowing down? Just the opposite.

“I knew there were not enough hours to go around,” he said, which made him listen in earnest when Kearns pitched the idea to buy Macon Speedway.

“The only way I could do all of these other races is if I didn’t do Macon," Sargent said.

In a way, facing a national schedule that will be so hectic is turning out to be a blessing, he said.

“If I sold Macon Speedway and just sat back and watched, it could be devastating,” Sargent said. “But being so busy has taken the emotional edge off everything.”

Macon Speedway is baked into Sargent’s DNA. He started working there at age 14 and was handed the keys to the place by track founder Wayne Webb when he was still playing for the Macon High School Ironmen football team.

“While Wayne was off doing a demolition derby on Friday night, he had me get the track ready for our Saturday night races," he said.

He was just 20 when Webb turned the place over to him and despite two previous attempts by Sargent to lease the track, in 77 years only Webb and Sargent’s names have appeared on the ownership deed. Until now.

Sargent goes out of his way to say he could never have operated the track on his own. Countless friends have pitched in to help with virtually every project. He cherishes the time spent working with them, and with his late father, Phil, who became a fixture at the track while proudly watching his son grow the business.

Were he still alive, there’s no doubt Phil Sargent would love to be his son’s right hand man at 2023 race stops in Elko, Minn., Cordele, Ga., and Indianapolis.

It remains to be seen how easy or difficult it will be for Sargent to watch someone else run Macon. He'll be available as an advisor and Kearns will initially share office space in Sargent’s Track Enterprises headquarters in Macon. So Sargent will still be at least somewhat connected.

Everyone knows he views Macon Speedway like a favored child, handed to him from Wayne Webb 37 years ago.

Back in the day, Webb and Springfield Speedway pioneer Joe Shaheen blazed a stock car racing trail that the old timers still talk about with reverence. Sargent admired the fearless moxie of those men and has emulated it throughout his own career.

“Those guys did it all,” Sargent said. “Wayne once did a race at Soldier Field in Chicago. I kind of feel like I’m following in their footsteps.”