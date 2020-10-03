Up and coming driver Hailie Deegan set for ARCA Springfield Mile debut Sunday

Hailie Deegan has quickly made her share of history in stock car racing. On Sunday, Deegan will try to continue to make history, competing with the ARCA Menards Series at the Springfield Mile.

Already the first female to win a race in the former NASCAR K&N Pro Series, Deegan was also the first female to win rookie-of-the-year honors and established a record with her second-place finish in the West championship in 2019.

At 19 years old, the Temecula, California, driver is looking to make her mark in the ARCA Menards Series national tour. Gracie Trotter, another talented young lady, recently became a winner on the ARCA Menards Series West tour.

Deegan, daughter of X-Games freestyle motocross legend Brian Deegan, scored three wins in her two seasons in the West with Bill McAnally Racing. All three wins – at Idaho’s Meridian Speedway in 2018, and at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Colorado National Speedway in 2019 -- came with a pass on the final lap.

“I am going to race them hard for the win,” Deegan said. “The reason I wait until the last lap is that’s what my coach has told me to do. If it’s on the last lap, they don’t have any time to get back to you.”