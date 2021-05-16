Warrensburg's Dakota Ewing wins at Armed Forces Night at Macon Speedway

Zach Rhodes and his dad Curt Rhodes have raced together for years and Zach has been influenced by his dad since he was a kid learning to race. Macon Speedway hasn't seen Curt Rhodes race in recent weeks due to having his engine taken out of his car and placed into his son's car so he could continue to race. That help paid off for the younger Rhodes as he took to the top groove of the track and led the full 20 laps en route to his first modifieds feature win of the season. Thanks to a front row starting spot, Rhodes was able to start off strong ahead of fast drivers and previous feature race winners like Tommy Sheppard, Jr. and Guy Taylor. Sheppard closed in on Rhodes up top for the lead but ran out of laps and took the runner-up finishing spot.

A strong finish in his heat race put Kevin Crowder on the front row for the pro modified feature. A bad pill draw at the start of the night did not spoil his evening as he started in the back of the heat, raced to the front and thanks to passing points was on the front row of the feature. Much like Rhodes, the front row assignment was a help to keep him ahead of feature winning regulars like Billy Knebel and Kyle Helmick. Crowder ran solidly for the full 15 laps and coasted to the win.