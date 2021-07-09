Watch now: A smooth operation: Bobby Pierce avoided mistakes to win his 3rd H&R 100

MACON -- There is little doubt that Bobby Pierce is an outstanding driver but at Thursday's 41st annual running of the Herald & Review 100, he was the first to admit he had a little luck in picking up his third H&R 100 championship.

On lap 23, race leader Brian Shirley caught a right rear flat tire, allowing Pierce to take the lead and keep it for the remaining 77 laps.

"We got pretty lucky tonight with Brian having that flat. After starting third and working up to second early on and having Brian get that flat, we fell onto some good luck," Pierce said. "I knew I had to get position and Brian had that caution and it was well, here we are. I had to drive from there and not make any mistakes. It got pretty hairy a few times but I was glad we were able to keep the nose clean and hang on to it.

"It does feel nice to win and, with Brian, I have been on that end of it a couple time. Having a flat while leading the race, it sucks for sure and I feel bad for him."

Without that flat tire twist of fate, Pierce wasn't sure if he could get around Shirley on the tight Macon track and dirt conditions that were unforgiving on the outside.

"It would have been tough to get by him. (The H&R 100) is definitely the most interesting race on the Hell Tour with it being 100 laps. We don't run that many on any other race," Pierce said. "Especially with this being such a tight small race track, your reactions have got to be pretty quick because things happen fast here. All the cars are on top of each other."

Ryan Unzicker and Moweaqua's Shannon Babb were waiting for Pierce to make that mistake and give them an opening as the lap numbers crept closer to 100. But Pierce never gave them the opportunity as he kept his No. 32 car on an even keel throughout. Babb's quest to pick up his 100th victory on the Summer Nationals tour on his home track at Macon wasn't meant to be as he finished third behind Unzicker. Shirley worked his way back to an eighth-place finish and Springfield's Jake Little finished ninth.

On a night with temperatures in the low 70s and low humidity, Pierce was feeling comfortable in the driver's seat and as the yellow caution flags came out, it challenged him to keep his focus throughout the race.

"(During the cautions), you kind of think of the race in general and you want to win so bad. You've got yourself into this position, so don't screw up," Pierce said. "Sometimes you get relaxed on those cautions, you get relaxed and you have to stay up on the wheel. I didn't like to see the caution because I didn't want to settle down. You've got to keep your mind focused."

Earlier in the day, Pierce's focus was on getting his car in working order after discovering a faulty radiator that needed attention quickly.

"We didn't race this car yet this week and we had it in the trailer. When we unloaded it, we saw some water in the trailer and we didn't know if the cap was loose or what," Pierce said. "We started it up and saw that we had a hole in it. We had one of our sponsors from back home that had some radiators and he grabbed it and brought it here."

Pierce has won three of the last seven editions of the H&R 100 (2016, 2017 and 2021) and the Pierce family now has a career total of seven, as his father, Bob Pierce, has four H&R 100 wins over three decades in 1983, 1985, 1994 and 2001. Bob and Bobby Pierce are one of two father and son pairs to win the H&R 100 as Dick and Matt Taylor won in 1988 and 2000, respectively.

The first two times Pierce won at Macon, he also went on to win the Summer Nationals championship. He's positioned to make it a third time as the 24-year-old driver has seven Hell Tour victories this summer and a firm grip on the points standings over Tanner English and Shirley.

"This summer nationals have been stellar for us and we have won half the races so far. We are staying focused and we have the car dialed in," Pierce said. "I feel like I am driving pretty good right now and I try to minimize my mistakes to zero. I get on myself pretty hard about that and I think I have been pretty good with that. My crew has been motivated and when you are getting wins, we will stay motivated. It has been a hell of a year so far."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.