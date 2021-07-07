Watch now: As the H&R 100 runs, Jim Jones is in the center of the action as Macon Speedway photographer

MACON -- As the late models head out on the 1/5-mile dirt oval at Macon Speedway on Thursday for the 41st running of the Herald & Review 100, Jim Jones will have one of the best seats in the house.

Jones, owner of DoubleJ Photos, will get up close and personal with the race cars down on the infield, and while he has one eye on his camera as he photographs the competition, his other is on the cars flying by.

"I've had a few moments where the cars came close but I've never had anything too close. I always try to keep one of the big poles to my back so I could just jump out of the way if something happened," Jones said.

Jones, along with his brother Gary Jones, has been photographing the races at Macon Speedway since 2006, sometimes taking seasons off along the way. It was usually a true family affair as Jones' late father, Gary Jones Sr., would man a booth selling photos to fans. Taking photos at a racetrack was something Jim Jones has enjoyed since childhood.

"Back when we were kids, we would go to Shaheen's Speedway in Springfield and I took a camera one day and we tried to get a few pictures through the fence," Jones said. "We got a couple decent ones and that's what started it all way back then."

After graduating high school, Jones joined the Army and, in foreshadowing his future career, got to get up close to a big piece of moving metal — driving an M1 tank.

"I was a tank driver and there is nothing like driving a tank. It is 63 tons of steel and it went pretty fast too," Jones said. "We had M1 tanks and then we switched to the M1A1. You could run over a tree with one of those with the way it was slopped. You could hit it and knock it down."

After returning to civilian life, Jones was surprised to find that Shaheen's Speedway had closed in 1989 and his interest in local racing waned.

"I was out of it for a little while but one of the public access channels was showing Macon Speedway Today and showed some highlights of the races in the '90s and that's when we started going to Macon," he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A co-worker got Jones involved further when late model driver Brian Shirley was starting his racing career.

"We did some little stuff like scrape the mud off of the car and just helped out. I started bringing a camera with me and I would sneak off and take pictures of the cards in the pits. I always wanted to do that," Jones said.

Shirley, who finished second at last season's H&R 100, will be among the drivers racing Thursday as the Summer Nationals Hell Tour stops in Macon for the H&R 100. Last year's H&R 100 winner, Brandon Sheppard, picked up a Summer Nationals win Saturday at Fayette County Speedway in Brownstown.

Former H&R 100 winner Bobby Pierce is leading the Summer National points standings after winning five events this season. Moweaqua's Shannon Babb will also be racing Thursday and is looking for his 100th career win after picking up No. 99 at Fairbury Speedway on June 19th.

"(The H&R 100) is always one of the best races during the year. You get a lot of the bigger name drivers on the tour. It is always an awesome night and it is always action packed," Jones said. "I could be having a bad day or feel tired and as soon as the cars hit the track, you forget about everything. It is a rush being down in the infield and being that close to the action."

Jones takes his role as a historian and chronicler of Macon Speedway events seriously, and when the races over and checkered flags have been waved, Jones' night is just beginning.

"On race night, when get home I stay up a couple hours and start downloading the photos and get the photos of the feature winners online," Jones said. "I've got to edit all the photos and it can take some time. We take about 1,500 a night. I started out my first year with a 35 mm camera and a small digital one. One week they overexposed my negatives and lost a bunch of photos."

"We have archives of all the photos (through the DoubleJ Photos Facebook page). I get people from five or six years ago who will get in touch and order pictures. We do it more for the fun. Some photographers don't like to share their pictures but if people can't look at the photos or share them, why even do it?"

Outside of racing, Jones likes to take nature photos — particularly of bald eagles around Springfield. While he has done senior photos and photographed weddings, his personal passion is racing at Macon.

"The reason we came back this year (to shoot at Macon) is that we sort of did it to honor our dad," Jones said. "He was a big Macon fan and he went every week. Macon has always been good to us."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.