 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Following rainout, Macon Speedway set for seven division show on Saturday
0 comments

Watch now: Following rainout, Macon Speedway set for seven division show on Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}

MACON — Macon Speedway officials are preparing for a busy night Saturday with seven divisions racing after a second rainout cancellation of the season last week.

Jose Parga, of New Berlin, leads the field of the pro late models into Saturday's event. Parga has claimed wins at a number of tracks early this season, including the Macon Speedway opener two weeks ago. Teammate Dakota Ewing is second in points, while Jake Little, Cody Maguire, and Colby Sheppard round out the top five.

Many time Macon Speedway track champion, Tommy Sheppard Jr., picked up where he left off last season, winning on opening night in the modified division. Guy Taylor comes into week No. 2 second in points, while Alan Crowder, Chad Evans, and Jarrett Stryker finish off the top five.

Pro mod Macon Speedway

The pro mods division is back after going flag to flag in the opener. 

In the pro mods, Fairview Heights driver Ryan Hamilton leads the standings after his $1,000 win on opening night. The teenage driver is followed by last year’s champion, Billy Knebel, Kyle Helmick, Kevin Crowder, and Nick Justice.

The sportsman are back on schedule for this Saturday night as well. Jeremy Nichols, of Lovington, won the sportsman feature in his street stock on April 17 with Dennis Vandermeersch, Scott Landers, Jim Farley, III, and Rick Roedel in the top five.

In addition to his sportsman point lead, Nichols also leads the street stock division standings, as he went two-for-two on opening night. Fellow street stock star, Terry Reed, is second in points with Guy Taylor, Darrell Dick, and Nick Macklin completing the top five.

Allan Harris won the hornet feature on opening night at the track, giving the Chatham driver the point lead coming into week two. Billy Mason, Shelby Beiler, Cook Crawford, and Bill Basso are in the top five.

Making their 2021 debut at the track will be the micros. In the two test and tune events at the speedway, the micros had the biggest turnouts with drivers getting ready for the new season. This week’s event will be a great tune-up for the POWRi midget and micro special next Saturday night.

Pit gates open Saturday at 4 p.m., grandstands at 5 p.m., hot laps begin at 6 p.m. and racing will take the green at 7 p.m. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: How Justin Fields came to be a Bear

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Roger Penske buys Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News