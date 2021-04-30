Watch now: Following rainout, Macon Speedway set for seven division show on Saturday

MACON — Macon Speedway officials are preparing for a busy night Saturday with seven divisions racing after a second rainout cancellation of the season last week.
Jose Parga, of New Berlin, leads the field of the pro late models into Saturday's event. Parga has claimed wins at a number of tracks early this season, including the Macon Speedway opener two weeks ago. Teammate Dakota Ewing is second in points, while Jake Little, Cody Maguire, and Colby Sheppard round out the top five.
Many time Macon Speedway track champion, Tommy Sheppard Jr., picked up where he left off last season, winning on opening night in the modified division. Guy Taylor comes into week No. 2 second in points, while Alan Crowder, Chad Evans, and Jarrett Stryker finish off the top five.
In the pro mods, Fairview Heights driver Ryan Hamilton leads the standings after his $1,000 win on opening night. The teenage driver is followed by last year’s champion, Billy Knebel, Kyle Helmick, Kevin Crowder, and Nick Justice.
The sportsman are back on schedule for this Saturday night as well. Jeremy Nichols, of Lovington, won the sportsman feature in his street stock on April 17 with Dennis Vandermeersch, Scott Landers, Jim Farley, III, and Rick Roedel in the top five.
In addition to his sportsman point lead, Nichols also leads the street stock division standings, as he went two-for-two on opening night. Fellow street stock star, Terry Reed, is second in points with Guy Taylor, Darrell Dick, and Nick Macklin completing the top five.
Allan Harris won the hornet feature on opening night at the track, giving the Chatham driver the point lead coming into week two. Billy Mason, Shelby Beiler, Cook Crawford, and Bill Basso are in the top five.
Making their 2021 debut at the track will be the micros. In the two test and tune events at the speedway, the micros had the biggest turnouts with drivers getting ready for the new season. This week’s event will be a great tune-up for the POWRi midget and micro special next Saturday night.
Pit gates open Saturday at 4 p.m., grandstands at 5 p.m., hot laps begin at 6 p.m. and racing will take the green at 7 p.m. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.
Take a look at this list of all the Herald & Review 100 winners at Macon Speedway through the years
2019 — Gordy Gundaker
2018 — Gordy Gundaker
2017 — Bobby Pierce Jr.
2016 — Bobby Pierce Jr.
2015 — Ryan Unzicker
2014 — Shannon Babb
2013 — Shannon Babb
2012 — Brian Shirley
2011 — Shannon Babb
2010 — Dennis Erb Jr
2009 — Shannon Babb
2008 — Kevin Weaver
2007 — Wes Steidinger
2006 — Shannon Babb
2005 — Joe Ross Jr.
2004 — Don O'Neal
2003 — Terry English
2002 — Kevin Weaver
2001 — Bob Pierce
2000 — Matt Taylor
1999 — Billy Drake
1998 — Ed Bauman
1997 — Ed Bauman
1996 — Billy Drake
1995 — Joe Ross Jr.
1994 — Bob Pierce
1993 — Billy Moyer Jr.
1992 — Kevin Weaver
1991 — Kevin Weaver
1990 — Scott Bloomquist
1989 — Jim Leka
1988 — Dick Taylor
1987 — Rick Standridge
1986 — Jim Leka
1985 — Bob Pierce
1984 — Roger Long
1983 — Bob Pierce
1982 — Pete Willoughby
1981 — Butch Garner
