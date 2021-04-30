Watch now: Following rainout, Macon Speedway set for seven division show on Saturday

In the pro mods, Fairview Heights driver Ryan Hamilton leads the standings after his $1,000 win on opening night. The teenage driver is followed by last year’s champion, Billy Knebel, Kyle Helmick, Kevin Crowder, and Nick Justice.

The sportsman are back on schedule for this Saturday night as well. Jeremy Nichols, of Lovington, won the sportsman feature in his street stock on April 17 with Dennis Vandermeersch, Scott Landers, Jim Farley, III, and Rick Roedel in the top five.

In addition to his sportsman point lead, Nichols also leads the street stock division standings, as he went two-for-two on opening night. Fellow street stock star, Terry Reed, is second in points with Guy Taylor, Darrell Dick, and Nick Macklin completing the top five.

Allan Harris won the hornet feature on opening night at the track, giving the Chatham driver the point lead coming into week two. Billy Mason, Shelby Beiler, Cook Crawford, and Bill Basso are in the top five.