Watch now: Go inside 18-year-old pro mod driver Ryan Hamilton's car during his pro modified feature win at Macon Speedway

The feature win was a new height for Hamilton.

"It was the biggest money win of my career. I won five times last year and won a track championship at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 last year and was third in the (DIRTcar pro modified points standings) last year," Hamilton said. "I think it ranks right up there if not above both of those. I love making memories racing and those are the three biggest I have had."

On top of the big prize money, Hamilton was excited to race against friend, and last year's Macon pro modified points champion, Billy Knebel, who finished second last Saturday.

"Billy is a good buddy of mine and I've raced with him a lot so it was cool to race against him on what was his home track last year. He's the man to beat there and it was cool to give it our all to him," Hamilton said.

Hamilton is always looking to improve his performances and he has his father record his races from the grandstands. Inside his car, another camera gets the up-close view of the action.