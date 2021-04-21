Watch now: Inside Ryan Hamilton's car during Macon Speedway win

MACON — The way to some men's hearts is through their stomach, but for others, it's cold, hard cash.
To promote its pro modified division, Macon Speedway had a $1,000-to-win feature scheduled for last Saturday that perked the interest of 18-year-old driver Ryan Hamilton. Following a rain-out of the scheduled opening night of the speedway's 76th season the week before, the big prize pro mod race took on another level of excitement.
"I saw that they were $1,000-to-win show and we planned on going and it just so happened to become their opening night, which was pretty cool," said Hamilton, who is from Fairview Heights, near St. Louis. "Normally it is about $300 for a win and we could have stayed home and local. The two tracks down here were racing that night but you want to try to make a little extra money if you can."
Hamilton has been racing since he was 5 years old, starting with quarter midgets, and raced at Macon growing up in the Kids Modz division — a class of racing designed for kids aged 12-18 who are entering the sport.
"I did quarter-midgets until about 2011 and then moved up to the kids modz and won three national championships in that," Hamilton said. "I moved up to the pro mods and this is my fourth year in that."
At Lincoln Speedway's opening night on April 9, Hamilton ran third behind Argenta's Kevin Crowder, who took the feature win. Hamilton said he felt good about his car's performance this season going into Macon's opener.
"The car has been good all year and we have had two second-place finishes and a third," he siad. "(On Saturday), I qualified second in my group and third overall and led the whole heat race and won that. (In the feature), I started on the poll and I made some adjustments on how the track was changing. I led the whole thing and ended up winning."
Hamilton credited his Kid Modz experiences at Macon in giving him familiarity with running on the inside at the 1/5th-mile dirt oval.
"(The Kids Modz) cars don't run too fast so I have a lot of experience running the bottom at Macon. That helped me a lot on Saturday because that's where I ran. I was good and consistent through the bottom there," Hamilton said. "Previous knowledge of the track helps you out a lot and I had been there enough to know what to watch out for and how the track changes throughout the night. (Macon) is awesome and everybody loves being there. The atmosphere is amazing."
The feature win was a new height for Hamilton.
"It was the biggest money win of my career. I won five times last year and won a track championship at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 last year and was third in the (DIRTcar pro modified points standings) last year," Hamilton said. "I think it ranks right up there if not above both of those. I love making memories racing and those are the three biggest I have had."
On top of the big prize money, Hamilton was excited to race against friend, and last year's Macon pro modified points champion, Billy Knebel, who finished second last Saturday.
"Billy is a good buddy of mine and I've raced with him a lot so it was cool to race against him on what was his home track last year. He's the man to beat there and it was cool to give it our all to him," Hamilton said.
Hamilton is always looking to improve his performances and he has his father record his races from the grandstands. Inside his car, another camera gets the up-close view of the action.
"On the drive home and the rest of the next week, I watch the videos and think I should have done this here and done that there. I reflect on how I did that night and what I could have done better. I think it does help going into the next weekend," Hamilton said. "(As a driver), I'm really good at being consistent. I kind of just zone in and can go into my own little world. I would like to improve on not overcorrecting on the track. The more experience and the more laps you get helps with that.
Hamilton plans to return to Macon a couple more times this season and has his eyes set on winning the pro modified national points race before possibly moving up to the a-mods.
Said Hamilton: "The best way to get the most experience is not to race at the same track over and over. Right now, we are in the stages of improving the most that we can. Luckily, I'm so young starting out and I've got a lot of time to go in racing."
History photos: Macon Speedway through the years
Webb started it all
Wayne Webb in 1979
Owner Wayne Webb
Wayne Webb
Macon Speedway 1976
May 17, 1969
Motion Raceway tower
Listen up
Getting ready
Bob Sargent
Super modifieds
Pickles Standefer
The action heats up
Larry Limbach
Top competitor
Always close
Robby Standridge
Heading out
Macon Speedway Track - Airview
Macon Speedway
Macon Speedway
Race instructions
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten