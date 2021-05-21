Watch now: Kids bicycle giveaway returns to Macon Speedway

MACON — In addition to six divisions of racing running at Macon Speedway on Saturday, the kids bicycle giveaway is back, giving kids a chance to go home with one of many brand-new bikes.

Bikes are donated by many area businesses, race teams and the track. Usually, over 30 different new bikes are given away to those in attendance. As of Thursday afternoon, that number has already been met with more on the way. Former NASCAR Cup champion Kurt Busch led off with a huge donation of bikes and sent a special message to fans via the Macon Speedway Facebook page.

The pro late model division is led by Jose Parga of New Berlin. He's claimed three wins in three nights. Colby Sheppard, Donny Koehler, Jake Little and Cody Maguire complete the top five in the current standings. Drivers will be shooting to keep Parga out of victory lane for the first time this season.