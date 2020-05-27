Watch now: Macon Speedway hosting test and tune events, ready to race when state allows

MACON — Dirt track racing is inching closer to a green flag at Macon Speedway as the 1/5-mile dirt oval will host its second set of test and tune events on Saturday and Sunday.
The events are not open to the public and the speedway has restricted the amount of cars that can participate.
"Typically we get 50 to 60 cars but we are limiting it to 30 cars and three people per car going under the CDC guidelines and social distancing and sanitation practices," said Bob Sargent, co-owner of Macon Speedway. "We let the cars go out one or two at a time and they get to go several laps and test their cars. They can check the shocks set-ups and air pressure and see if the engine is running good. Some of the young drivers need some practice as well.
"People are excited and they are thankful that we are trying to get them going."
Races at Macon are canceled through beginning of June, but upcoming event like Caterpillar Night at the Races scheduled for Sat. June 6, and Illinois POWRi Midget and Micro Speedweek scheduled for Sat., June 13, haven't been officially called off.
Sargent said operations could be up and running quickly if the state allows it.
"We are ready on a two-day notice,"Sargent said. "It doesn't take us long, especially since we will be able to do this test and tune. We are ready to go and we can get the word out with social media, so we could be ready very quickly.
"We are going week-by-week with our schedule. Other states are starting to open up and so we are really anxious for Illinois to give us some more guidance and tell us when we can open up."
Illinois' neighboring states are allowing racing with spectators and Sargent is eager for Illinois to follow suit. He has joined the Illinois Motorsports Coalition (IMC), a group of more than 30 owners and operators of motorsports facilities that hopes to lobby the state to remove restrictions on larger racing events. The IMC proposed an eight-step plan to the Illinois legislature and Gov. J.B. Pritzker that called for a return to grandstand spectators with a 20 percent capacity limit in early June. That attendance limit would be expanded gradually with 100 percent allowed by January 1.
"I think just about every race track (in Illinois) is a member and I try to help and consult and give my opinion. From what I've gathered, (the proposed plan) is under consideration," Sargent said. "I think it is a good timeline. As the COVID situation changes and gets better, I'm a little more optimistic of that plan and I would like to get started earlier."
Indiana will allow 50 percent attendance capacity at racing events starting June 6 as the state enters "stage three" of its recovery plan.
'I'm advocating for the Indiana plan quite strongly," Sargent said. "We have tracks in Indiana, so I am very familiar with that one."
The possibility to hold spectator-free races at Macon Speedway may soon be an option, but it will not be viable for Sargent.
"We have been having events in other state and in Missouri we have had three weekends and we will be starting events in Indiana very quickly," Sargent said. "I would consider (spectator-free races), but that would be difficult because of our business model with paying the drivers and all the business expenses."
Sargent said race car drivers have been overlooked in the COVID response while other hobbies have received quicker attention.
Said Sargent: "I don't think this is different than people golfing and fishing. I feel like it was unfair that racing people and teams couldn't come and practice their race cars. It's a hobby just like fishing and golfing."
