Watch now: Macon Speedway hosting test and tune events, ready to race when state allows

MACON — Dirt track racing is inching closer to a green flag at Macon Speedway as the 1/5-mile dirt oval will host its second set of test and tune events on Saturday and Sunday.

The events are not open to the public and the speedway has restricted the amount of cars that can participate.

"Typically we get 50 to 60 cars but we are limiting it to 30 cars and three people per car going under the CDC guidelines and social distancing and sanitation practices," said Bob Sargent, co-owner of Macon Speedway. "We let the cars go out one or two at a time and they get to go several laps and test their cars. They can check the shocks set-ups and air pressure and see if the engine is running good. Some of the young drivers need some practice as well.

"People are excited and they are thankful that we are trying to get them going."

Races at Macon are canceled through beginning of June, but upcoming event like Caterpillar Night at the Races scheduled for Sat. June 6, and Illinois POWRi Midget and Micro Speedweek scheduled for Sat., June 13, haven't been officially called off.

Sargent said operations could be up and running quickly if the state allows it.