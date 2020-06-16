Watch now: Monticello's Darrell Dick still doing what he loves after 23 years of racing at Macon Speedway

But when Dick first got behind the wheel himself in the sportsman division, he branched out to other tracks.

"When I started racing, I didn't really race (at Macon) too much because the class I was racing seemed like a crash-fest and I went to Fairbury Speedway and rolled there for a few years and won a couple championships there," he said. "But I can get home from a race night early from here. (Macon Speedway co-owner) Bob Sargent runs a fast show and prepares the track really nice and it has become home to us."

Although his racing years may be limited, Dick upgraded his stock car this season and he has bigger plans than simply sitting behind the wheel.

"I bought a brand new car ... they never say that us racers are very smart. The style body is a little different for me as I'm used to the older style of bodies and I'm really excited about it," he said. "With the new car, I might have to stay around for a few years. With this being sort of half a season, if I'm willing and able I will be back next season.

"If I can keep the car clean enough maybe I can save it for my grandson (9-year-old Hudson Dick). I bought him a kid mod and we hope to get him rolling in a full size car later this year."