Watch now: Monticello's Darrell Dick still doing what he loves after 23 years of racing at Macon Speedway

MACON — Darrell Dick has racing in his blood and he will race wherever he can get the chance.
While Central Illinois' robust amount of dirt racks were closed because of COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings, Missouri and Iowa tracks reopened in mid-May with 50 percent attendance capacity allowed.
After losing more than a month of the racing season, Dick, who competes in the Street Stock division, followed the racing to Iowa.
"We went to Iowa about a month ago and stayed over there and ran two tracks (the Davenport Speedway and Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa) and we have run at the Charleston Speedway the last two weekends," Dick said before Macon Speedway's opening night on Saturday.
Dick, 54, of Monticello, has been thinking about the retiring from the sport but he clearly still has the skills. At Friday's Lincoln Speedway opener, Dick grabbed a second-place finish and a shot of confidence.
"I have been contemplating retirement for a while or slowing down at least because I've been doing this for 23 years and I'm getting older and don't want to work on the car as much but racing runs deep in my blood and one of my fears is that I can't quit," Dick said. "As long as I love doing it ... and sometimes I doubt myself, but (at Lincoln) moving from sixth to second — it shows maybe Darrell has a little bit left in him. We will keep rolling."
Anyone doubting Dick's skills just needs to examine Macon's point totals last season. Dick finished second in the street stock division behind champion Terry Reed despite missing several weeks competing at other tracks in the Midwest Street Stock Series.
"We finished second in points and we weren't even running for points," Dick said. "We knew (the MSSS) was going to pull us away (from Macon) for about five nights. So if we ran in full, we might have gotten it done but at one time our average finish was third. We didn't plan on running it but we almost pulled it off."
To call Macon Speedway home for Dick would be an understatement. Dick started going to there at age 5 to watch his father, Frannie Dick, drive there. In 2018, he married his wife Cindy at the track — the first wedding in Macon Speedway history.
But when Dick first got behind the wheel himself in the sportsman division, he branched out to other tracks.
"When I started racing, I didn't really race (at Macon) too much because the class I was racing seemed like a crash-fest and I went to Fairbury Speedway and rolled there for a few years and won a couple championships there," he said. "But I can get home from a race night early from here. (Macon Speedway co-owner) Bob Sargent runs a fast show and prepares the track really nice and it has become home to us."
Although his racing years may be limited, Dick upgraded his stock car this season and he has bigger plans than simply sitting behind the wheel.
"I bought a brand new car ... they never say that us racers are very smart. The style body is a little different for me as I'm used to the older style of bodies and I'm really excited about it," he said. "With the new car, I might have to stay around for a few years. With this being sort of half a season, if I'm willing and able I will be back next season.
"If I can keep the car clean enough maybe I can save it for my grandson (9-year-old Hudson Dick). I bought him a kid mod and we hope to get him rolling in a full size car later this year."
Although he has been able to put some mileage on his new street stock at other tracks, he was thrilled the Macon Speedway fans were able to enjoy their first race night of 2020.
Said Dick: "I'm glad it is going for the fans. The fans are just as passionate about racing as we drivers are. You see them on Facebook and they are so excited to see us and come. We are out there giving them the show but they want to watch. For them to come, it is a tradition and something that they love to do."
