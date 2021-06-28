Watch now: Mount Zion's Jake Tipton leads Macon Speedway standings despite battling COVID after effects

MACON — Being in the driver's seat on a hot and humid Saturday night at Macon Speedway is already a challenging situation, but micro sprint driver Jacob Tipton has been battling another set of challenges.

The Mount Zion driver tested positive for COVID late in 2020 and more than seven months later, he still feels the after effects during races.

"I had it late last year, right after the season ended. I've been trying to work through it because my lungs have not recovered as well as I hoped they would," Tipton said. "Towards the end of the races, I start to breath heavier and it is harder to drive the car. It really puts a damper on the late part of the race. It is something I have to work on."

The battle in the car is both mental and physical at those high temperatures.

"Especially once it gets above 90 degrees, those cars get hard to drive regardless," Tipton said. "With everything else you have going on, it is really tough on my mental focus. I just try to stay focused as best I can."

Despite the challenges, Tipton is currently Macon's points leader in the micros division, and he's picked up a feature victory at Jacksonville Speedway this season.

"We have had a lot of success at Jacksonville but we could never get over the hump. We had a really good night and it all came together finally," Tipton said.

Although he's on top of the points, Tipton tries not to focus on it, because he's been there before.

"We are trying to stay focused on every race and not get ahead of ourselves," Tipton said. "We will look at it towards the end of the year but I consider it still early days. I try to focus on doing my best every race and whatever happens happens. We've led at a certain point the last two years and we ended up blowing it at the end, so we are trying to stay focused."

Tipton and driver John Barnard III ended in a statistical tie when the checkered flag flew on the final race of the 2020 season. The tie-breaker went to Barnard III, and Tipton used the setback to get him ready for 2021.

"I think the biggest thing was knowing going into that final race where we had to finish and coming up just a spot short. We had a good season and it felt like a loss of a season by missing it by one spot," Tipton said. "I think it motivated me for this year. We try to stay motivated regardless of outcomes, but I certainly feel that I am more motivated now than I ever have been."

Tipton, 21, is a first generation driver, and although just a few years removed from high school, he has a 16-year driving career. Even so, moving up to race in the micro division was a hurdle to overcome.

"It was certainly a challenge regardless of how ready you are. It is so different from everything else (I had done) so it is hard to prepare for," Tipton said. "Especially with some of the younger kids coming up, it is physical and it is mental and it is hard to prepare for."

Being just 10 minutes down the road, Tipton's summer racing plans will focus on Macon Speedway, along with more stops at Jacksonville and Wayne County Speedways. Tipton's future plans may include moving to larger car divisions, but that may take some big purse wins.

"It is a lot of a financial ask to move above the micros. I would like to but I know there are some financial challenges to move above that come with it," Tipton said. "I think every year (the micro division at Macon) gets better. It certainly makes you want to step up your game and makes you want to try harder every time you get out there. Everybody being their best helps everyone, in the long run."

