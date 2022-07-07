Wet conditions postpone Macon Speedway’s Herald & Review 100 until Sept. 1

MACON — The 42nd annual Herald & Review 100, scheduled for Thursday at Macon Speedway, has been postponed until Thursday, Sept. 1, because of heavy rains that hit the area. The event is part of the DIRTcar Summer Nationals tour.

The new Sept. 1 date will feature the 100-lap race for the super late models as well as the $1,500 to win race for the modifieds. Macon Speedway was originally scheduled to have that weekend off with racing at the Du Quoin State Fair on Saturday and Sunday.

Macon Speedway has another race on schedule this week with a full program of seven divisions hitting the track on Saturday night, July 9. It will be First Responders Night, featuring free grandstand admission for first responders with ID. Any firemen, law enforcement officers, paramedics and EMTs will be able to attend for no cost.

The night will also have the Bruce Dulgar Classic for the street stocks, paying extra money throughout the field. At intermission, kids will have the opportunity to go on the racetrack and take a ride in a race car.

This Saturday’s event will have pits opening at 4 p.m., grandstands at 5 p.m., hot laps at 6 p.m. and racing at 7 p.m. Grandstand admission is $15, with kids 11 and under are free.