With the 2021 schedule being finalized, Macon Speedway hopes for a return to normalcy

The schedule will begin with two test and tune events on March 27 and April 3, with opening night planned for Saturday, April 10. Other key events include the late model Lucas Oil 100, which had the winning purse raised to $15,000, on April 24, and the Herald & Review 100 on July 8.

"We sort of missed our 75th anniversary and we will see how this year goes. Opening night is a big night for us, just like baseball. We are happy to put it all together again," Sargent said. "The Lucas Oil late model show was a big one we missed last year. Also, the POWERi midget races — we are looking forward to getting those going again."

An addition to the 2021 schedule that hasn't been seen at Macon for several years is a June 5 running of non-wing sprint cars that are finding more popularity in Central Illinois.

"We haven't had them in a long time and they are really more prevalent in the Indianapolis area," Sargent said. "There are a few more in this area now and normally the sprint cars have wings on them, but these guys take the wings off. People like the racing as it is a little bit more competitive."

As the pandemic reaches its first anniversary, the 76th season at Macon will still have COVID limitations.