With the 2021 schedule being finalized, Macon Speedway hopes for a return to normalcy
MACON SPEEDWAY

MACON — Asking Macon Speedway co-owner Bob Sargent to pick his favorite event that the track runs each year is like asking a parent to choose a favorite child. 

"I don't think I do have a favorite," said Sargent, whose track recently released its preliminary schedule for 2021. "They all have their own uniqueness to them whether it is open wheel cars or late models or out-of-town guys or local guys that have a big event. I appreciate all of them."

Macon Speedway's schedule this season features double the number events from last year's COVID-19 restricted schedule. Last season's opening night was pushed back until June, but Sargent and his staff did their best to have a successful circuit of races. 

"It was a real challenge," Sargent said. "We had some attendance restrictions and social distancing and protocol things for COVID. We will continue those this year and we have learned a lot. I think (our staff) did a great job. We worked with the local, state and federal guidelines and watched what other facilities were doing. We learned as we went. I think the staff took it seriously and looked at what needed to be done and our patrons did, too."

HR 100 18 08.13.20.JPG

Brandon Sheppard (5) celebrates his Herald & Review 100 victory at Macon Speedway. The Speedway announced its 2021 schedule last week. 

The schedule will begin with two test and tune events on March 27 and April 3, with opening night planned for Saturday, April 10. Other key events include the late model Lucas Oil 100, which had the winning purse raised to $15,000, on April 24, and the Herald & Review 100 on July 8. 

"We sort of missed our 75th anniversary and we will see how this year goes. Opening night is a big night for us, just like baseball. We are happy to put it all together again," Sargent said. "The Lucas Oil late model show was a big one we missed last year. Also, the POWERi midget races — we are looking forward to getting those going again."

An addition to the 2021 schedule that hasn't been seen at Macon for several years is a June 5 running of non-wing sprint cars that are finding more popularity in Central Illinois. 

"We haven't had them in a long time and they are really more prevalent in the Indianapolis area," Sargent said. "There are a few more in this area now and normally the sprint cars have wings on them, but these guys take the wings off. People like the racing as it is a little bit more competitive."

HR 100 3 08.13.20.JPG

Fans take in the running of the Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway during the track's 75th season. The Speedway announced its 2021 schedule last week. 

As the pandemic reaches its first anniversary, the 76th season at Macon will still have COVID limitations. 

"We will still have restrictions on crowd size and we will still have the face mask requirements. We will still have the social distancing and hand sanitizer stations," Sargent said. "We will still be with a strict protocol even at the start of the year. If you watch the news, it looks like we are headed in the right direction (in the number of new cases), so we will keep a close eye on that."

With the winter snow melting, Sargent and his crew's preparation work will soon begin. 

"Right now, we are trying to get this winter over with so we can get down there and get to work," he said. "We are not quite to that point yet but when the weather cooperates, we will get down and get to work and get the facility back up and going."

Last year saw a strong increase in the number of drivers vying for spots on and Sargent attributed it to different factors, including potential drivers having COVID-related downtime to prep their race cars. That overall increase in interest in the track has helped the financial picture for Macon Speedway. 

"It could be that other racetracks were slow to get started so we got some cars there," Sargent said. "We think that the motor sports industry as a whole was going to be better before the pandemic anyway, so we thought that was on an increase. We also ended up having some good weather and that always makes a difference in outdoor events. 

"The financial outlook is OK. We are like any other business and when we get restricted and the economy dips a little bit, we feel it, too. The track is sound financially and we will be able to weather this. We will hope for better days and keep working really hard to get through this pandemic and continue with the racing that we offer."

Sports reporter Matthew Flaten's Macon Speedway coverage

Articles and columns from sports reporter Matthew Flaten about the drivers and races that run on the 1/5-mile dirt oval known as Macon Speedway.

+2 
Bob Sargent Mug

Sargent

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

