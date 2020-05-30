× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MACON — Carter Dart will never forget his first heat race.

Dart, 24, began racing in the hornet division — a smaller, three- or four-cylinder race car — at Macon and Lincoln speedways in 2017. His younger brother Carson, 16, joined him in 2018. Carter, a Springfield resident, finished second at Macon and fourth at the Lincoln Speedway in the hornets division last season.

But Dart wouldn’t have predicted he’d have that kind of success as he navigated his first heat race.

“I was nervous and not really sure what I was doing and then the hood flew up and I couldn't really see," Carter said. "That first year we weren't really sure what we were doing and I spent a lot of time at the back of the pack. But over the past couple of years we have figured it out and have been able to move forward."

Carter plans to make the move from hornets to the street stock division this season — when/if it begins. Just as the COVID-19 pandemic has put an end to high school, college and professional sports, legions of race car drivers across the state who are usually revving engines every weekend by the end of April are instead still in their garages waiting for a chance to hit the track.

Macon Speedway would have kicked off its 75th season on April 11, with the first major race — the LUCAS Oil Late Models 100 — running on April 25. But now with all of April and May’s races canceled, Central Illinois tracks have no date set for when their seasons can get going again.

The delay has been particularly difficult for younger drivers hoping to establish their name in the sport.

“It is going to be hard for us, especially moving up from a hornet to a street stock and learning an entirely different card,” Dart said. “It's going to be real different trying to figure out what we are doing and trying to stay out of everybody's way and not get torn up while we are trying to learn.”

Dalton Mannin, a 23-year-old street stock driver from Hammond, will take part in his second season of racing at Macon Speedway this summer after three top-10 finishes at the 1/5-mile dirt oval last season. Mannin hasn't been able to get on the track this season following the "stay-at-home" order issued by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker in March.

"(Last year) was a good year for sure and I learned a lot but I'm ready to drive," Mannin said. "I am tired of looking at my car and watching videos from last year. I'm ready to go have some fun. That is what I live for on the weekends and it is sort of boring around here."

Central Illinois boasts a vibrant dirt track racing scene, with several tracks less than two hour's drive away. From Decatur, racers and fans can easily find speedways in Macon, Lincoln, Jacksonville, Charleston, Farmer City and Peoria.

"I think Central Illinois for dirt racing is the heart of the sport,” said 19-year-old modified division driver Trevor Neville of Mackinaw. “Some people say it is North Carolina and down in that area, but I truly feel the heart is right here and all throughout Illinois. You can throw a rock in any direction and hit a track.”

For a young person interested in getting behind the wheel, there are opportunities. While NASCAR TV ratings are down as much as 20 percent in recent years from its peak in 2005, and the retirement of popular drivers like Jeff Gordon, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Tony Stewart and Danica Patrick have led to some loss in popularity, dirt track racing at smaller venues across Illinois offer varied levels of race cars that allow younger kids to get involved easily.

According to Adam Mackey, operations manager at Macon Speedway, kids can get started as young as nine or 10 in go-karts and “quarter midgets.” At 14, drivers can start competing at Macon in hornets and midget division.

"That's a great class for young kids to get involved in and we run that class 16 times a year,” Mackey said. We also have a front-wheel 4-cylinder division that we have some teenage kids in."

Bob Sargent has co-owned Macon since 2007. He said younger drivers are the lifeblood of the business.

"As a business, we thrive on diversity — younger, middle-age and older, we really focus on a lot of diversity," Sargent said. "In the younger generations, they bring other younger people along. If they see younger people racing, they will either be interested in getting involved themselves or at least watching it from the stands, and so we have multiple reasons to focus on the younger generation."

All in the family

Racing is still typically passed from generation to generation in families.

"It will often be a grandpa or father that has raced before and that's how they get involved,” Mackey said.

Neville, 19, along with his two older brothers, Derek and Nick Neville, are third-generation drivers who hit the tracks in Macon, Lincoln, Farmer City and Fairbury during the season. They make up the family's Top Shelf Racing team and the passion for driving is strong with all three.

"I started racing when I was 6 and I was in a quarter midget which is basically a go-cart with a roll cage. I raced up until I was 11 and then we took five years off and started back up when I was 16 and I have been racing modifieds ever since," Trevor Neville said. "When I got back into racing and I found a car on a Saturday and went out and raced then that following Wednesday my brother bought a car and then the following Monday another brother bought a car."

For Manin, his driving lineage runs through street stock racing all across Central Illinois as his grandfather raced at Danville, Farmer City and Fairbury. Dart had talked often with is father, Bad Dart, about returning to Macon Speedway and race there his father had.

"My dad raced in the late 80's and 90's in the bomber class at Macon but quit when he got married and had kids. We had always tossed around the idea as something we wanted to do and then finally in 2017 I found a car and bought a car and have been racing ever since," Dart said.

Attracting new fans

Young fans are drawn to racing, and consume racing, in different ways than in the past. Social media is a big presence.

Neville, who estimated he raced 45 nights last season, has a modified car with a paint job featuring a cartoon of President Donald Trump.

"We like to get some attention for ourselves with our design. We are still up and coming and learning everything and so we thought we could draw some attention and gain a few fans by having the designs that we do," he said. "We get quite a few random posts on Instagram and Facebook from all over the place. People love it and last year at the Prairie Dirt Classic (at the Fairbury Speedway) I bet we had 200-300 people come up and take pictures of it and talk to us about it."

Mannin started driving in demolition derbies as a teenager but once the thrill of destroying cars wore off, he looked for another challenge. The relatively inexpensive start-up cost was another factor in Mannin making the jump.

"I got involved in the hornets and it was the best thing I ever did because it got my feet wet and I got to work on the cars a little bit and understand how racing works," he said. "It was cheap and fun to get into so if something happened I wasn't too worried about it. When you are racing hornets it was all about fun.

"You aren't spending a bunch of money and you aren't traveling very far for races and you can go to your local track and have a bunch of fun. If you wanted to get into it real cheap and have fun you can find any cheap car for $500, put your own roll cage and move the battery and add some safety precautions and you can go out and have some fun for between $750 to $1,000."

While NASCAR viewership and attendance is down, Mannin said he sees younger fans not leaving the sport but moving to a different version of the sport, like dirt track racing.

"I definitely think that (dirt racing) has grown and is growing," he said. "A lot of people who find out I race think I just go around in a circle on pavement and they don't realize that dirt track racing is a totally different environment (than NASCAR). I've had a lot of friends who have gone with me to the races for the first time and they tell me that they didn't expect it to be like this. It is so fast paced and you get the adrenaline pumping watching it.

"When they come and see it, their minds are blown and they think it is pretty cool."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

