Zach Daum Takes Midwest Open Wheel Association Feature at Macon Speedway

MACON — Zach Daum raced away from the 22-car field and scored the second Midwest Open Wheel Association feature win of the season on Saturday.
The MOWA season opener was the previous night at Lincoln Speedway, where a 30-car field saw Rico Abreu take the first checkered flag of the year. Abreu did not make the trip to Macon Speedway and that gave the opportunity for 23 other drivers to earn a win. Daum, who has raced POWRi Midgets and MOWA Sprints at Macon in the past, was familar with the track and it showed as he weaved his way through the lapped traffic and dominated the field.
Last year's MOWA Sprints winner at Macon Speedway Terry Babb finished third, with Kameron Key finishing in the runner-up position.
The Street Stocks feature was a fight between Nick Macklin, Terry Reed, Bobby Beiler and Darrell Dick for the win. Dick took the lead with a run on the top but was caught with lapped traffic and suffered a hit and a flat tire, which took him off the track to get a tire change.
Dick returned, but had to start from the back. Macklin resumed the lead and had Beiler and Reed breathing down his neck for the remainder of the race. Beiler came close to taking the lead, but couldn't make up the difference with the laps remaining and took second place.
Dalton Ewing has watched his twin brother Dakota Ewing take checkered flag after checkered flag year. Since getting behind the wheel of his Pro Modified, Dalton had shown his ability. He seized an opportunity from the fifth starting position and, using the top groove, passed Kevin Crowder and Nick Justice for the lead, then survived a variety of cautions to notch his first Macon Speedway feature win and second career feature.
Jose Parga and Dakota Ewing battled for the checkered flag in the Pro Late Model division. After Jake Little smacked into the concrete on the backstretch and was helped off the track with a tow truck, the race was down to the two teammates and friends, and with solid and clean turns and straightaways, Parga carried his car to the finish line before Ewing.
Trevin Littleton always finds a way to succeed when he visits Macon Speedway and Saturday was no different when he arrived with his family to compete in the Micro Sprints division. The race was over early as Littleton pulled away to make the closest race between Molly Day and Daryn Stark in the battle for second. Day used the bottom of the track to pass Stark and take the runner-up spot.
The Hornets were bonused a feature Saturday night because of last week's rainout during the feature program. The Hornets were also bonused $100 to each feature winner from former Hornet driver Vernon Carlow. Erik Vanappeldoorn was the first winner of the bonus cash, claiming the make-up Hornet feature. The second feature was won by Brady Reed, who had to fend off Mike Eskew and a bunch of lapped traffic to take the checkered flag.
The evening started with a tribute by Art Fehrman and Terry Young from the Illinois Stock Car Hall of Fame honoring Butch Garner, long time driver at Macon Speedway. The driver is most talked about with his win in the inaugural Herald & Review 100 event in 1981 and his battles with some of the fiercest drivers in central Illinois from Dick Taylor to Jim Leka, among others. The crowd gave Garner an ovation before the evening's racing program.
PHOTOS: Illinois Stock Car Hall of Famer Butch Garner
