Zach Daum Takes Midwest Open Wheel Association Feature at Macon Speedway

MACON — Zach Daum raced away from the 22-car field and scored the second Midwest Open Wheel Association feature win of the season on Saturday.

The MOWA season opener was the previous night at Lincoln Speedway, where a 30-car field saw Rico Abreu take the first checkered flag of the year. Abreu did not make the trip to Macon Speedway and that gave the opportunity for 23 other drivers to earn a win. Daum, who has raced POWRi Midgets and MOWA Sprints at Macon in the past, was familar with the track and it showed as he weaved his way through the lapped traffic and dominated the field.

Last year's MOWA Sprints winner at Macon Speedway Terry Babb finished third, with Kameron Key finishing in the runner-up position.

The Street Stocks feature was a fight between Nick Macklin, Terry Reed, Bobby Beiler and Darrell Dick for the win. Dick took the lead with a run on the top but was caught with lapped traffic and suffered a hit and a flat tire, which took him off the track to get a tire change.

Dick returned, but had to start from the back. Macklin resumed the lead and had Beiler and Reed breathing down his neck for the remainder of the race. Beiler came close to taking the lead, but couldn't make up the difference with the laps remaining and took second place.