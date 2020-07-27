Nathan Seal named Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond athletic director/assistant principal

ARTHUR — Two people that were at Mahomet-Seymour and worked together for 20 years will be working together again as Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond hired Nathan Seal as the athletic director for the junior high and high school and the assistant principal for the high school.
Seal had been at Mahomet for 22 years, including 20 with Shannon Cheek, the ALAH superintendent.
Seal replaces Jared Vanausdoll, a 1997 Arthur graduate, who served in some capacity since 2002, including the last eight as athletic director/assistant principal. He is now the East Prairie Middle School Principal in Tuscola.
“We had an excellent pool of applications,” said Cheek, a Bement graduate. “I was not involved in the initial application process or the interview process. I was involved in the final round. I loved working with Coach Seal in Mahomet. I was involved in different roles and every role was different. It is neat that I am able to work with him as a superintendent and administrator. It will be fun.”
Seal is a 1994 graduate of Deland-Weldon and played three seasons of basketball under former Arcola coach Karl Parrish, and went 20-6 and 21-7 in his sophomore and junior years, respectively. Those two seasons (1991-92 and 1992-93) were the last 20 win seasons for the Eagles.
Seal got his undergraduate degree in social science and then earned his graduate degree in administration education from Eastern Illinois before starting at Mahomet-Seymour, where he taught high school social studies.
“Obviously when you have worked together for 20 years you are happy to have him,” said Cheek. “What I really appreciate is he is all about kids first. He wants to do right by the kids and is passionate about the kids. That is the thing that attracts me as a teacher, person and coach and now assistant principal and athletic director.”
Seal is married to Adrienne and they have two kids: Clay, a sophomore, and daughter Claire, a freshman.
“I think the community is one reason why I wanted this job,” said Seal. “It is an opportunity for me to be in a smaller community, which is more of what I grew up in. Mahomet was a great job. There was nothing that pushed me away from Mahomet. It was more of an opportunity to be involved as an athletic director and it is a new challenge for me personally. I really enjoyed teaching and coaching.”
Seal was an assistant for the Mahomet-Seymour girls’ basketball team for two years before taking over the helm in the 2000-2001 season. In 20 years he was 296-266 (.527), including a 25-4 Class AA regional championship in 2005. Seal had 11 seasons of .500 or above records. He also coached soccer, cross-country, and track.
“When I got my degree I was still focused on coaching and girls’ basketball,” said Seal. “I thought there might be an opportunity (to be AD/assistant principal) that would interest me. You never know what tomorrow is going to bring so never say never. It was something in the back of my mind. I saw it was open at Arthur and I was lucky enough to get it.”
Seal is excited to be at Arthur.
“It is something that is the right opportunity,” said Seal. “It is a good district and that is what became intriguing. I stayed in touch with Mr. Cheek and he talked about the communities and the school district and was real positive with everything,” said Seal. “It made applying for the job more attractive when I heard great things about the district.”
The athletic director as Mahomet-Seymour is Matt Hensley, who served the same title at Effingham St. Anthony before taking the job at Mahomet in 2006.
“Matt is very good and he is somebody I can call when I have questions,” said Seal, who started last Thursday. “He is a straight shooter and I appreciate that. He is a good friend of mine and I can ask him for advice.”
