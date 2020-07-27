Nathan Seal named Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond athletic director/assistant principal

“Obviously when you have worked together for 20 years you are happy to have him,” said Cheek. “What I really appreciate is he is all about kids first. He wants to do right by the kids and is passionate about the kids. That is the thing that attracts me as a teacher, person and coach and now assistant principal and athletic director.”

Seal is married to Adrienne and they have two kids: Clay, a sophomore, and daughter Claire, a freshman.

“I think the community is one reason why I wanted this job,” said Seal. “It is an opportunity for me to be in a smaller community, which is more of what I grew up in. Mahomet was a great job. There was nothing that pushed me away from Mahomet. It was more of an opportunity to be involved as an athletic director and it is a new challenge for me personally. I really enjoyed teaching and coaching.”

Seal was an assistant for the Mahomet-Seymour girls’ basketball team for two years before taking over the helm in the 2000-2001 season. In 20 years he was 296-266 (.527), including a 25-4 Class AA regional championship in 2005. Seal had 11 seasons of .500 or above records. He also coached soccer, cross-country, and track.