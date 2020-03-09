NBA and MLB are the latest to limit locker-room access, citing the coronavirus threat. Sports media associations push back, concerned this may become the new normal.

The NBA and Major League Baseball moved Monday to limit locker-room access, following the NHL’s lead in response to the new coronavirus.

The restrictions were made public as leaders of associations representing the nation’s sports editors and sports writers attempted to push back with a statement urging they be included in discussions regarding such changes in how reporting is done.

“We understand precautions may be necessary in the name of public health,” the organizations said in a joint statement. “We are intent on working with the leagues, teams and schools we cover to maintain safe work environments.

“We also must ensure the locker-room access -- which we have negotiated over decades -- to players, coaches and staff is not unnecessarily limited in either the short or long term.”

The MLB and NBA decisions (the latter first reported by ESPN) came after NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman last weekend raised the specter of closing locker rooms to reporters as an option under consideration amid concern over the global spread of the coronavirus.

Other North American sports organizations, including the NCAA, are examining the most responsible way to conduct business under quickly changing conditions.