New arms and new rules: The Cubs face the unknown with a revamped bullpen

A lack of financial flexibility has resulted in the Cubs signing a bunch of unseasoned relievers to non-guaranteed contracts.

They hope the versatility of those relievers will help the team adapt to significant rules changes and make up for the free-agent departures of veterans Pedro Strop, Steve Cishek and Brandon Kintzler.

“It’s exciting because we had some success with some guys we acquired,” pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said, referring to the performances last year by Rowan Wick and Brad Wieck and the potential of several newcomers.

“You watch them pitch and see them maybe not using a pitch quite the way we’d like them to use them or having the breaking ball break not quite the way we want them to. Oh, man, it would be nice to get this guy to get in the (pitching) lab or this guy to pitch a little bit more inside.”

The versatility is key in light of new rules that will affect strategy as well as bullpen construction.

Pitchers must face a minimum of three batters unless the side is retired or an injury occurs. This was designed to speed up the pace of play, but it also places a premium on pitchers who can neutralize left-handed and right-handed hitters.