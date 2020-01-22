New Hall of Famer Larry Walker was clutch for Cardinals during short stay in St. Louis

Make that two former St. Louis Cardinals to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Larry Walker, who closed out a 17-year career with two highly successful seasons in St. Louis, was one of two former players elected to the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, by members of the Baseball Writers Association of America. Players must be mentioned on 75% of the total ballots to earn election. Former Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter also was elected, falling short of unanimous selection by a single vote.

Walker also joins Ted Simmons as former Cardinals who will be formally inducted on July 26. Simmons, dropped from baseball writers' consideration after his first appearance on the ballot, was elected by the Modern Era Committee on Dec. 8.

"On behalf of the entire St. Louis Cardinals organization, I would like to congratulate Larry Walker on this well-deserved honor and his selection to the National Baseball Hall of Fame," stated Cardinals' Chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. "Although Larry's time with the Cardinals came at the end of his distinguished career, he played a significant role in 2004 in helping the Cardinals to their first National League title and World Series appearance in 17 years."

Walker will be the second Canadian-born player elected to the Hall of Fame, joining former pitcher Ferguson Jenkins, who was enshrined in 1991.